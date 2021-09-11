Seven-day special drive launched to rid Lucknow hospitals of encroachments

Bottlenecks and encroached entrances at government hospitals are set to go as the district administration launched a unique encroachment drive aimed to make an area up to 50 metres of the hospital entrances encroachment- free.

According to the directives of the district magistrate, the encroachments have to be done away within 7 days.

“Though the encroachment drive is a routine affair, but off late, it has been noticed that entrances of the hospitals are heavily encroached and leaves no room for the movement of ambulances that are often seen caught in traffic jams outside the entrances of hospitals,” said Abhishek Prakash, district magistrate.

Encroachments at hospital entrances are usually seen in the form of shops, juice and fruit vendors, small-time eateries, and others.

The DM said to free entrances, an anti-encroachment drive has been launched in the entire district. “The drive will be carried out in both rural and urban areas under which encroachments will be removed from entrances of hospitals and community health centres (CHC),” said the DM.

He has directed Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) and the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) to mark problematic areas and to ensure removal of encroachments in an area up to 50 metres from the entrance gate, within 7 days.

Besides, the DM also directed the Panchayati Raj Department to carry out a similar exercise in rural pockets of the district.

Also, the DM ordered the LMC and LDA to launch a special cleanliness drive in the city to ensure that there is no stagnant water in the city and prevent mosquito-breeding. The DM has also directed removal of garbage and debris from vacant plots and areas.