Several feared drowned as tractor trolley falls into river
At least 15 people were feared drowned as a tractor trolley ferrying around 25-30 farmers fell into Garra River, in Hardoi district, on Saturday afternoon
At least 15 people were feared drowned as a tractor trolley ferrying around 25-30 farmers fell into Garra River, in Hardoi district, on Saturday afternoon. Police said as many as 14 farmers managed to swim to the shore while others are still missing and teams of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) were pressed into the rescue operation.
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief over the incident and directed the district administration and police officials to rush to the spot and carry out rescue operations. He directed that all facilities be provided to the injured, as well as prayed for their speedy recovery.
Hardoi district magistrate, Avinash Kumar, said that the survivors had informed about the identities of six people who were present with them. He said the actual number of missing people could be known only after confirming with other villagers.
Hardoi additional district magistrate Vandana Trivedi said the incident took place at Nizampur Bridge, when the speeding tractor trolley fell into the river after breaking the railing of the bridge at around 2.30 pm. She said the tractor trolley lost control after its left front wheel came off. The tractor and trolley separated while falling into the river. She said the tractor had been found while the trolley could not be found. She said that efforts were on in search of other people.
The police said the water level in the river is high which is causing difficulty in carrying out rescue operations.
An eyewitness, Shyam Singh, informed the police that 25-30 farmers were present on the trolley when the incident took place. The police said the farmers of Begrajpur village on Pali-Shahbad road were returning from Kisan Mandi at Hardoi district headquarters after selling cucumber when the incident took place.
The family members of farmers and locals gathered below the bridge after coming to know about the incident and helped as many as 14 farmers who managed to swim out of the river. Those who managed to swim out of the water included Ram Dhuni, Rakesh, Lala Ram, Devendra, Ajay Pal, Rahees, Raees, Pintu, Sunil, Gaus, Paras, Ram Singh and Raghunath.
Ram Singh and Rahees said they jumped out of the trolley after sensing trouble and this helped them save themselves while falling into the river. They said they easily swam out of the water while others went deep inside the water along with the trolley.
-
Chandigarh | Denying membership costs principal secy health, CGHS 25k
The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has penalised principal secretary, health and family welfare, and the central government health scheme through the additional director for not issuing membership to a judicial member of the Railway Claim Tribunal. Dutt said that the aforementioned acts amounted to deficiency of service and unfair trade practices. It also directed them to pay ₹10,000 as compensation for deficiency in services and unfair trade practice and pay ₹7,000 as litigation expenses.
-
When Rahul Sharma bowled out Sachin Tendulkar, only to be bowled over by the master blaster
When leg-spinner Rahul Sharma had dismissed legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar during an IPL game in 2011 playing for Pune Warriors, tall and lanky Rahul had caught attention with his leg-break. Tendulkar put in a word of praise for the Jalandhar-born spinner. People would compare him with India's most successful leg-spinner Anil Kumble and within months he bagged team India berth. A nagging back injury followed by a knee injury, further put Rahul's cricket career at stake.
-
EWS admissions at Chandigarh schools to go online for next academic session
The UT education department is planning to take the admission process for economically weaker section students online for the next academic session — the process for which will start this year in November. The move to take the admission process online is among several initiatives taken up by the UT education department in a bid to increase transparency. Attendance in government schools is also being uploaded online this session as part of the larger efforts.
-
Chandigarh best among UTs in solar power installations
City Beautiful has been rated the best among UTs in solar power installation and was awarded during a function organised by the Association of Renewable Energy Agencies of States, formed by the Union ministry of new and renewable energy, on its 8th Foundation Day Ceremony at Cochin, Kerala. Chandigarh renewable energy, science & technology promotion society (CREST) was also awarded for achieving the second highest renewable energy capacity as on March 31.
-
Bribe allegations: Panjab University initiates probe, transfers JE
Days after the Panjab University Field Workers Union wrote to the varsity, alleging corruption by a junior engineer, JE Lovish was transferred from the construction office pending an inquiry. PU registrar, YP Verma said, “The JE has been transferred from the construction office till the inquiry is complete.” The union had requested for the transfer of the JE and action against him.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics