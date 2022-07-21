Several medical colleges in U.P. sans regular principals
LUCKNOW: Over a dozen government medical colleges have principals ‘in-charge’ instead of regular principals which is hampering academic, administrative and clinical work on the campus.
In some colleges, senior professors have the charge of principal while in some colleges a senior teacher from another college has been given the same charge. Senior officials of the medical education department said the issue would be addressed soon.
“The selection of principal in all such colleges where principals are not regular will begin soon. We plan to conduct interview and select principals in all the government medical colleges in the state,” said director general, medical education Shruti Singh.
She said, “Currently appointment of principals for the upcoming medical colleges is going on and this will be followed by the selection of principals of colleges that are already running but do not have regular principals.”
There are 14 state-run medical colleges and 23 autonomous ones. Selection of principal for state-run colleges is done by the service commission while for an autonomous college a committee is formed to select principal. Among colleges without regular principals, 8 are state-run and 5 autonomous.
The colleges that do not have regular principals include Agra, Jhansi, Badaun, Kanpur, Jalaun, Kannauj, Azamgarh, Ambedkarnagar, Shahjahanpur, Basti, Etah, Ayodhya and Mirzapur..
“With a regular principal on campus, files regarding new clinical/surgical units and other development work are processed early. Formation of a committee to review such proposals for new units is done smoothly but with a principal who is holding additional charge this process goes slow,” said a senior medical teacher of a government medical institute.
-
11 SSPs among 19 cops transferred in Punjab
Punjab government on Wednesday transferred 19 Indian Police Service and Punjab Police Service officers, including 11 senior superintendents of police. According to the orders, SSP (Jalandhar rural) Swapan Sharma has now been posted as SSP (Amritsar rural) replacing Swarandeep Singh who will now be SSP Jalandhar rural. SSP Gurdaspur, Harjeet Singh, has been posted as SSP Ludhiana rural replacing Deepak Hilori who will now be SSP Gurdaspur.
-
Covaxin booster safe, ensures persistent immunity: ICMR study
Pune: The Covaxin booster dose is safe and necessary as it ensures persistent immunity that minimises breakthrough Covid infection, according to a new study by Indian Council of Medical Research. The study 'Persistence of Immunity and Impact of Third Dose of Inactivated Covid-19 vaccine Against Emerging Variants' published on July 14 in Nature -Scientific Reports journal. There was a decline of antibody levels after the second dose of Covaxin.
-
In PMC, OBCs to get up to 47 reserve seats after SC order
Pune: After Wednesday's verdict by the Supreme Court restoring Other Backward Castes (OBCs) reservation in local bodies, the State Election Commission will initiate the preparations for holding polls in local bodies with OBC quota for which yet another round of lottery draw for deciding reserve seats will be carried out, officials said. Officials said SEC will direct the local administration to hold draws to fix reservation on the seats as per the quota.
-
Prayagraj: 65-yr-old man killed in Koraon, valuables looted
Unidentified miscreants brutally killed a 65-year-old man and then made off with valuables from his house at Chhapar Hardaun village under Koraon police station of trans-Yamuna area late Tuesday night. Villagers came to know of the incident on Wednesday morning and called the police. On Tuesday night he went to sleep after locking his house. On Wednesday morning, villagers spotted Bhagirathi's body lying in a pool of blood and his house ransacked.
-
Kerala governor visits Bankey Bihari temple in Vrindavan
Kerala governor, Arif Mohammad Khan, on Wednesday, offered prayers at Bankey Behari Temple in Vrindavan and advised against paying any heed to those with divisive ideology. He also said there was harmony among most communities in the country and when asked if there was any message by his visit to temples, he said, this (his temple visit despite being a Muslim) shouldn't be seen as something unusual.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics