Several medical colleges in U.P. sans regular principals

LUCKNOW: Over a dozen government medical colleges have principals ‘in-charge’ instead of regular principals which is hampering academic, administrative and clinical work on the campus.

In some colleges, senior professors have the charge of principal while in some colleges a senior teacher from another college has been given the same charge. Senior officials of the medical education department said the issue would be addressed soon.

“The selection of principal in all such colleges where principals are not regular will begin soon. We plan to conduct interview and select principals in all the government medical colleges in the state,” said director general, medical education Shruti Singh.

She said, “Currently appointment of principals for the upcoming medical colleges is going on and this will be followed by the selection of principals of colleges that are already running but do not have regular principals.”

There are 14 state-run medical colleges and 23 autonomous ones. Selection of principal for state-run colleges is done by the service commission while for an autonomous college a committee is formed to select principal. Among colleges without regular principals, 8 are state-run and 5 autonomous.

The colleges that do not have regular principals include Agra, Jhansi, Badaun, Kanpur, Jalaun, Kannauj, Azamgarh, Ambedkarnagar, Shahjahanpur, Basti, Etah, Ayodhya and Mirzapur..

“With a regular principal on campus, files regarding new clinical/surgical units and other development work are processed early. Formation of a committee to review such proposals for new units is done smoothly but with a principal who is holding additional charge this process goes slow,” said a senior medical teacher of a government medical institute.