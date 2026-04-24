‘Sexual exploitation’ case: PGI doc alleges nearly 2-month delay in FIR against colleague

LUCKNOW A 36-year-old resident doctor at the Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGI) has alleged that she was forced to run from pillar to post for nearly two months before an FIR was registered on Tuesday in a case of alleged sexual exploitation and mental harassment. She accused a fellow doctor of deceit, coercion and prolonged abuse. An MD student from West Bengal residing in the SGPGI hostel, the doctor said she first submitted a written complaint at the campus police station on February 24. (Pic for representation)

An MD student from West Bengal residing in the SGPGI hostel, the doctor said she first submitted a written complaint at the campus police station on February 24. In the weeks that followed, she approached multiple forums, including a One Stop Centre, the UP State Women’s Commission and the institute’s Vishakha Committee. However, she alleged that instead of initiating action, authorities repeatedly pushed for a “compromise”.

Despite formally approaching the Vishakha Committee on March 16 and again on April 10, she claimed no concrete decision was taken. “I was made to wait instead of being given justice,” she alleged.

The police registered an FIR on Tuesday night. The woman accused the 26-year-old fellow resident doctor of physical assault, verbal abuse and caste-based harassment. According to her complaint, the accused developed a relationship with her during their academic tenure and allegedly lured her into a physical relationship on the pretext of marriage.

She further alleged that she was administered intoxicants and contraceptive pills against her will, and that the relationship later turned abusive. When she became pregnant, the accused allegedly pressured her to undergo an abortion.

The complainant said the sustained trauma led to severe mental distress and substance dependence.

In another incident cited in her complaint, the woman alleged that when she attempted reconciliation in February 2025, the accused assaulted her, used casteist slurs and attempted to strangulate her. The woman, who identified herself as belonging to a Scheduled Caste, alleged that the accused later entered into a live-in relationship with another woman and has not been seen on the campus since learning about the police complaint.

The survivor also accused the campus police of shielding the accused, claiming that no action was taken despite repeated visits to the police outpost. Police, however, denied the allegations.

“Internal mediation is pending and when the complainant approached us again, we registered the FIR on Tuesday,” said additional DCP (south) Vasanth Rallapalli.

“An FIR under BNS sections 69 (sexual intercourse through deceit), 115 (2) (causing hurt), 352 (breach of peace) and 351 (3) (intimidation) has been registered against the accused who is absconding. Efforts are underway to trace him,” said Dhirendra Kumar, SHO, PGI police station.

He said the Vishakha Committee’s report is awaited.

PGI director RK Dhiman was reluctant to share anything when HT reached out to him.

TIMELINE OF COMPLAINTS

Feb 24: First complaint at PGI police station

Mar 16: Complaint to Vishakha Committee

Mar 24: One Stop Centre approached

Mar 30: Complaint to State Women’s Commission

Apr 5: Second complaint at PGI police station

Apr 10: Follow-up with Vishakha Committee