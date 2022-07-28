Shahjahanpur: Teacher missing after alleging rape, family asserts abduction
A Shahjahanpur teacher is allegedly missing from her house since Wednesday morning after which her father approached the police and lodged an FIR with the Tilhar police. In the FIR, the husband of the school manager has been accused of raping the 22-year-old teacher and abducting her.
On Thursday, the police officials said the woman is still missing and efforts were on to trace her. They said the accused is yet to be arrested and further probe is on.
Superintendent of police, rural, Sanjeev Bajpai said an FIR under Indian Penal Code sections 376 for rape, 366 for kidnapping and 506 for criminal intimidation has been lodged and further investigation is underway.
Inspector in-charge of Tilhar police station, Virendra Singh said the accused, a resident of a village under Tilhar police station, took the teacher, who works in the school run by his wife, to Shahjahanpur for some work, where he raped her in a hotel and also made a video.
Bajpai added that according to the FIR, the accused used to repeatedly exploit the woman by threatening to kill her family members and making the video viral if she told anyone about the incident. He said the victim’s father stated that the victim informed the family about the incident on July 26 (Tuesday) after which they confronted the accused. The accused then threatened them of dire consequences.
He said the woman had gone missing the next morning on Wednesday.
The victim’s father accused the school manager’s husband of abducting his daughter after coming to know about the FIR lodged against him.
With agency inputs
Mohali MC’s own building not equipped to fight fire
While the Mohali municipal corporation has been dragging its feet in ensuring fire safety arrangements at residential and commercial buildings in the city, it itself is also sitting on a tinderbox. An audit carried out by the civic body has found glaring violations of fire-safety norms at its building in Sector 68. Apart from handling the city's civic affairs, the corporation also caters to over 1,000 visitors at the five-storey building everyday.
Chandigarh man caught with 10 gm heroin gets six-year jail
Observing that numerous households have been ruined due to the drug menace, a local court has awarded a Sector-27 resident six years of rigorous imprisonment for possessing heroin. According to the prosecution, the police had laid a naka near Bapu Dham Colony, Sector 26, on December 18, 2018. In the evening, police noticed Kumar's walking away suspiciously on noticing the naka. The man revealed his name as Anil Kumar, who lived in Sector 27-C.
Shamlat land meant for gaushala being exploited for commercial gains: Punjab to HC
The shamlat land in Balongi, meant for a gaushala only, is being exploited for commercial gains by a Mohali society, headed by former health minister Balbir Singh Sidhu, the Punjab government has told the Punjab and Haryana high court. High court had stayed the lease cancellation earlier this month. The gaushala is being run on 10 acres in Balongi by former Congress cabinet minister Balbir Singh Sidhu's trust.
Chandigarh’s legacy waste removal project: Firm makes lowest bid of ₹79 crore, MC to try to bring it lower
The work on removing the second lot of 7.67 metric tonnes of legacy waste at the Dadumajra landfill is likely to start soon. In its second attempt at allotting the work, the municipal corporation on Thursday opened the financial bids, in which three firms were in the running, and Aakanksha Enterprises submitted the lowest bid of ₹79.68 crore. The estimated cost of the project is around ₹67 crore.
Hand, foot & mouth disease spreading tentacles in Chandigarh tricity
The highly contagious hand, foot and mouth disease (HFMD) is spreading fast in the tricity, with as many as 24 confirmed cases being reported in a week. According to the data shared by the respective health departments on Thursday, at least 15 confirmed infections of HFMD have been reported in Panchkula within a week, followed by eight in Mohali and one in Chandigarh.
