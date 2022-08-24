Sharp-shooter escapes custody after court hearing
Aditya Rana, 33, who has around 41 criminal cases against him and carries a reward of ₹1 lakh on his head, was lodged in Lucknow district jail for the past few years. He was taken to Bijnor for his appearance in a local court on Tuesday
LUCKNOW An undertrial prisoner escaped from police custody from an eatery in Shahjahanpur in the wee hours of Wednesday while being brought to Lucknow from Bijnor by road after a court hearing, police said.
Dreaded sharp shooter Aditya Rana, 33, who has around 41 criminal cases against him and carries a reward of ₹1 lakh on his head, was lodged in Lucknow district jail for the past few years and taken to Bijnor for his appearance in a local court on Tuesday.
According to police officials, three cops from Lucknow Reserve Police Lines – sub-inspector Deepak Kumar, and two constables – Rinku and Ajay Kumar – were deployed to take Rana for court appearance in Bijnor and bring him back to Lucknow district jail. They said Rana escaped from their custody when they were having a meal at a dhaba on Hardoi turn in Shahjahanpur district around 1am on Wednesday.
The officials said Rana went to a toilet and fled after scaling its wall, taking advantage of the bushes and darkness behind the eatery. The police launched a combing operation in the vicinity in search of Rana, but in vain. Local cops lodged an FIR against Rana and three cops for his escape from custody and negligence in duty. These cops were taken into custody for investigations.
A senior official of Bijnor said Rana has several cases of murder, attempt to murder, loot and extortion lodged against him at different police stations in Bijnor.
Uttarakhand rainfall: Death toll rises to 10; seven more still missing
Rescue operations following torrential rainfall and cloudburst in Uttarakhand's Dehradun led to the recovery of three more bodies from under the rubble in Sarkhet village, the state disaster response force (SDRF) said on Wednesday. With this, the official death toll in rain-related incidents rose to 10. The deceased were identified as residents of Tehri Garhwal district (40), Surendra Singh (45), Rajendra Singh Rana, and a Dehradun minor.
Yogi lauds UP police for better law and order in state
LUCKNOW Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday virtually inaugurated 144 residential and non-residential buildings worth ₹260 crore of the UP Police and appreciated cops for maintaining law and order and setting an example for other state police forces in recent times. Additional chief secretary (home) Awanish Awasthi and officiating director general of police DS Chauhan, along with other senior officials, were present on the occasion.
Uttarakhand cabinet approves building 2-storey structures in Kedarnath Dham area
The Uttarakhand cabinet on Wednesday gave approval to the proposal of allowing construction of two-storey structures in Kedarnath Dham area, citing the paucity of space in Kedarnath. This decision was taken in the cabinet meeting held under the chairmanship of chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami in Dehradun on Wednesday. After the meeting, chief secretary SS Sandhu shared details of the cabinet decisions.
Madhya Pradesh: Bodies of couple, children found; police recover suicide note
A couple and their two children were found dead at their home in Indore city of Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday, police said. Police found a suicide note stating the head of the family was unable to repay the loan Yadav's had taken from a company through online mode, an official said. Prima facie, Yadav died of hanging while three others died of poisoning, another official said.
Couple fought over custody of 2-yr-old daughter after separation. He kills her: Cop
Dehradun: A 30-year-old man in Uttarakhand's Haridwar district allegedly killed hKuldeep Rathi, a truck driver'stwo-year-old daughter and then tried to slit his throat after a dispute with her mother on who would get her custody once they separate, police said on Wednesday. The little girl was found, her throat slit, in the sugarcane fields of Haridwar's Khala Teera village. Police said the suspect, Kuldeep Rathi, is admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Rishikesh.
