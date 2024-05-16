Shedding its terror tag, Azamgarh a symbol of progress today: CM Yogi

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said in the past when any act of terrorism occurred anywhere, it was invariably linked with Azamgarh whereas under PM Narendra Modi, the district had transformed into a new symbol of progress now. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath. (HT file)

“Those who defamed Azamgarh stand completely exposed today,” he said while addressing a public meeting in Azamgarh’s Lalganj Lok Sabha constituency in the presence of PM Modi in support of BJP’s Azamgarh candidate Dinesh Lal Yadav Nirahua and Lalganj candidate Neelam Sonkar. Both the seats will go to polls in the sixth phase on May 25.

Attacking the Congress, he said the country faced identity crisis while every individual’s security was threatened during Congress-led government at the Centre.

Continuing his attack, Yogi said: “Development activities had come to a grinding halt because the Congress-led government was mired in corruption. The poor starved to death while farmers committed suicide as well as daughters and traders were unsafe.”

“India has changed a lot in the last 10 years with increased global respect and secure borders. Terrorism and Naxalism have been effectively eradicated,” the CM said. On development in Azamgarh, he said, “A university has been set up in Azamgarh in the name of Maharaja Suheldev. Additionally, the city has an airport today and also it is now connected via Purvanchal Expressway.”

“Azamgarh has transformed into a new symbol of progress within Uttar Pradesh with exceptional four-lane connections to key destinations such as Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Ayodhya, Prayagraj, and various other districts,” he added.

“Previously, the mere mention of Azamgarh would elicit shock both nationally and internationally. Back then, residents encountered challenges when travelling even as finding accommodation in dharamshalas was quite difficult for those hailing from Azamgarh,” the CM said.

“However, under the leadership of PM Modi, Azamgarh residents have experienced a marked elevation in respect and have embraced a renewed sense of identity. This transformation is visible in the resounding chant of ‘abki baar, 400 paar’ echoing across the nation,” Yogi said.

Furthermore, he said Ram temple in Ayodhya after a wait of 500 years has deeply moved citizens nationwide. He also urged voters to ensure a third term for PM Modi.

Uttar Pradesh ministers Surya Pratap Shahi, Dara Singh Chauhan, Om Prakash Rajbhar, MP Sangeeta Azad, BJP state general secretary Govind Narayan Shukla and MLC Vijay Bahadur Pathak were prominent among those present at the event.