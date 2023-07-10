Shiksha Manthan: NEP, issues in higher education in focus on final day

The second and final day of Shiksha Manthan-2023 witnessed discussions on the challenges being faced by universities, the implementation of the new education policy and the choice-based credit system (CBCS). Speakers shed light on issues encountered in the education sector and proposed solutions for the betterment of educational institutions and students. Speakers at Shiksha Manthan shed light on issues encountered in the education sector and proposed solutions for the betterment of educational institutions and students (For representation)

Pankaj L Jani, the officer on special duty to the governor of Uttar Pradesh, commenced the session, organised at the Chhatrapati Shahu Ji Maharaj University, Kanpur, by highlighting the efforts made by universities to implement the National Education Policy (NEP)-2020 and the CBCS. The inclusion of credit transfer, multiple entry and exit options, four-year undergraduate programmes, diploma degrees, postgraduate programmes, and the integration of information and communication technology were among the key focus areas.

Jani acknowledged that resource constraints, faculty shortage, and limited infrastructure were some of the issues concerning state universities. He emphasised the need for every teacher in state universities to receive recognition from the state government, mirroring the practice in central universities.

TG Sitharam, the chairman of the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), addressed issues pertaining to technical education and proposed alternative approaches to facilitate the implementation of reforms. He highlighted the evaluation system and the PARAKH tool provided by the government. He also emphasised the importance of credit transfer mechanisms and digital literacy in the current educational landscape.

Sitharam introduced NEAT, a curated platform offering technical courses for engineering students under the AICTE that aims to enhance engineering teaching and learning.

The session concluded with Prof Yogesh Singh, the vice-chancellor of the Delhi University, and the special secretary for technical education and higher education, and the director general of medical education, addressing the challenges faced by AICTE.

At a session chaired by the directorof Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences Prof. RK. Dhiman, speaker Prof. Kuldeep Singh, Dean of Academics & Head of Paediatrics, AIIMS-Jodhpur, spoke about the shortcomings pertaining to health sciences and the corrective measures that must be undertaken under the NEP. He emphasized on the need for equal opportunities under inclusive teaching and stressed on getting rid of the biases and social barriers.

Prof Singh said the healthcare education needed to be re-envisioned so that the duration, structure, and design of the educational programmes match the role requirements that graduates would play. He added the students would be assessed at regular intervals on well-defined parameters primarily required for working in primary care and in secondary hospitals.

He also insisted that all students of allopathic medical education must have a basic understanding of ayurveda, yoga and naturopathy, unani, siddha, and homeopathy (AYUSH), and vice-versa. Prof Singh emphasised the need for preventive healthcare and community medicine in all forms of healthcare education.

Also, the state medical education minister, Brajesh Pathak, gave the audience some insights on counselling on preventive care and insisted that yoga must be given more relevance in the holistic development of the body.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON