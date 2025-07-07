Shivaji memorial in Agra: Minister meets CM Yogi, hopes for early start of work

A meeting between Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath and higher education minister Yogendra Upadhyay in Lucknow on Monday has raised hopes for early beginning of work for the proposed memorial in memory of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at Kothi Meena Bazar ground in Agra. Uttar Pradesh higher education minister Yogendra Upadhyay (bespectacled) meeting CM Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow on July 7. (Sourced)

The Maratha warrior king was once held captive in Agra by Mughal emperor Aurangzeb. After meeting the CM, minister Upadhyay , who is an MLA from Agra South seat, said: “The proposed memorial will serve as a reminder of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s bravery and will be a source of inspiration for the tourists visiting it. The Agra administration has forwarded the detailed report related to acquisition of land to the state department of tourism and culture.”

“The memorial will not only be an architectural project but will inspire the youth of the nation with patriotism and pride towards the rich cultural heritage of the nation,” he added. Upadhyay said he requested the CM to instruct officials to speed up acquisition process for land required for the memorial at Kothi Meena Bazar and submitted a request letter to the CM.

A meeting was held on April 27, 2025 at the Circuit House in Agra wherein commissioner Shailendra Kumar, Agra DM Aravind Mallappa Bangari and ADA vice chairman M Arumamoli were asked by the minister of education to initiate the process of land acquisition.