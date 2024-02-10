Shivpal fires ‘Chacha par charcha’ salvo in assembly

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party leader Shivpal Singh Yadav used the ‘Chacha par charcha’ ( discussion on uncle) retort on the floor of the legislative assembly to reply to chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s allegation that SP chief Akhilesh Yadav had ignored his ‘chacha’ while releasing the list of party candidates for the coming Lok Sabha elections. Shivpal said the BJP leaders were looking for the name of chacha in the Lok Sabha candidates’ list. They should know that chacha would get his name included in the candidates’ list with ease. (HT FILE)

Speaking on the debate over the Budget in the legislative assembly, Shivpal said, “The leader of the House (CM) oftens starts discussion on ‘chacha’.It looks like an event ‘chacha par charcha’ in the assembly during debate on public issues. He should know that ‘chacha’ was in PDA and will continue with PDA. He is Samajwadi and will continue to follow the socialist ideology. He is uncle of Akhilesh Yadav and will remain as his uncle.”

Replying to the motion of thanks to the Governor’s address in the legislative assembly on Wednesday, the chief minister had said, “Chacha is with us. He is ignored by the Samajwadi Party.”

Shivpal said the BJP leaders were looking for the name of chacha in the Lok Sabha candidates’ list. They should know that chacha would get his name included in the candidates’ list with ease. “ Instead of being concerned about me, the BJP should think about our former alliance partner SBSP, else it will again change sides,” he said.

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav was present in the House when his uncle launched an attack on the ruling BJP and reiterated his allegiance with the SP. He and SP MLAs lauded Shivpal.

Shivpal said some leaders had objection to Samajwad whereas it was the ideal of the freedom fighters and spirit of the Constitution. Samajwad was Ram Rajya. The BJP government had failed to bring Ramrajya in UP, he said.