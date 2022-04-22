Shivpal meets Azam Khan in jail, says Samajwadi Party not doing anything for him

Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party-Lohia (PSP-L) chief Shivpal Yadav on Friday met senior Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan in Sitapur jail and made a direct attack on the SP while also mentioning party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav’s name in connection with Azam Khan’s situation.

The Friday’s meeting came a day after Shivpal had dared Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav to expel him from the SP legislature party if he felt that he was indulging in anti-party activities amid a growing rift.

“I don’t see the Samajwadi Party doing anything for Azam Khan. Had the SP raised the issue in the Lok Sabha or staged a dharna in the Lok Sabha under the leadership of netaji (Mulayam), the Prime Minister would have paid attention to netaji’s words. All in the country know that the PM listens to netaji,” Shivpal Yadav said outside the Sitapur jail.

He was speaking to reporters after the nearly hour-long meeting with Azam Khan, the Muslim face of the party.

It was Shivpal Yadav’s second visit to Azam Khan in jail.

Both Shivpal Yadav and Azam Khan’s camp are reportedly upset with SP president Akhilesh Yadav over their “treatment”.

Azam Khan, who was then the Rampur MP and is now the Rampur MLA, has been imprisoned since September 2019 in connection with 80 criminal cases related to land encroachment and criminal intimidation against him.

“I came here to see him. He has not been well. Azam Bhai (brother) is such a senior leader. He is a ten-time MLA. He has been a Lok Sabha member, Rajya Sabha member. But I don’t see Samajwadi Party doing any struggle for him. It should have struggled for Azam Khan,” he said.

“The cases against Azam Khan are all minor cases,” Shivpal said.

The two leaders discussed in detail the prevailing political situation in the state and the Samajwadi Party, people familiar with the matter said. Shivpal also greeted Azam for the ongoing holy month of Ramzan and wished that he will be out of jail soon.

When asked if Azam Khan was leaving the SP, Shivpal replied: “We are with each other.”

On speculation of his joining the BJP, Shivpal said: “Will tell my decision at an appropriate time. All the things will surface in due course.”

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav lately has been facing a difficult situation due to a fresh round of friction with Shivpal and some anger from Azam Khan’s supporters and some other Muslim leaders within the party for “not doing enough for Muslims”.

Despite being president of PSP-L, Shivpal had contested the recent Uttar Pradesh assembly elections on the SP ticket and won. While in jail, Azam Khan won the Rampur assembly seat as the SP candidate.

Azam Khan’s supporters are upset with Akhilesh Yadav for maintaining a studied silence on how the BJP government has been allegedly targeting him and other Muslim leaders of the party.

Leaving behind their earlier rift, Shivpal and Akhilesh reunited ahead of the 2022 UP assembly polls as alliance partners but differences came to the fore soon after the polls.

The two had first fallen out in the run-up to the 2017 assembly polls.