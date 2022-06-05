Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Shoot of ‘The Last Signature’ begins on UP CM’s birthday
Shoot of ‘The Last Signature’ begins on UP CM’s birthday

The first clap was done by additional chief secretary Navneet Sehgal in presence of Lucknow joint commissioner of police (law and order) Piyush Mordia.
Shoot of ‘The Last Signature’ begins on UP CM’s birthday (ht photo)
Updated on Jun 05, 2022 09:30 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

The muhurat shot for ace filmmaker KC Bokadia’s next film was held at the Residency on Sunday. The first clap was done by additional chief secretary Navneet Sehgal in presence of Lucknow joint commissioner of police (law and order) Piyush Mordia.

Anupam Kher began the shoot of his 525th film which is being helmed by two-time National award-winning Marathi director Gajendra Ahire. Kher had tweeted four proposed titles of the film, and based on public and team’s opinion, the team have zeroed in on ‘The Last Signature’.

“It’s a beautiful story on the life of a common man,” he wrote in the tweet.

Later in the day, Annu Kapoor also landed in the city for the film, while actors Mahima Chaudhary, Manoj Joshi and other stars will join the team later.

“The shoot was scheduled for Saturday, but since today (June 5) was chief minister’s (Yogi Adityanath) birthday, so we pushed the shoot to today as a mark of respect. The entire film from start to finish will be shot in Lucknow,” Bokadia told HT.

After the mahurat shot, Sehgal said, “Due to attractive policies of the state government, the shoots in Uttar Pradesh have gone up manifold. It’s great to have stars like Anupam Kher and Annu Kapoor in Lucknow for the shoot.”

Sehgal further informed that U.P. has won the most awards at the Mumbai Film Festival that concluded on Saturday.

