Shoot of ‘The Last Signature’ begins on UP CM’s birthday
The muhurat shot for ace filmmaker KC Bokadia’s next film was held at the Residency on Sunday. The first clap was done by additional chief secretary Navneet Sehgal in presence of Lucknow joint commissioner of police (law and order) Piyush Mordia.
Anupam Kher began the shoot of his 525th film which is being helmed by two-time National award-winning Marathi director Gajendra Ahire. Kher had tweeted four proposed titles of the film, and based on public and team’s opinion, the team have zeroed in on ‘The Last Signature’.
“It’s a beautiful story on the life of a common man,” he wrote in the tweet.
Later in the day, Annu Kapoor also landed in the city for the film, while actors Mahima Chaudhary, Manoj Joshi and other stars will join the team later.
“The shoot was scheduled for Saturday, but since today (June 5) was chief minister’s (Yogi Adityanath) birthday, so we pushed the shoot to today as a mark of respect. The entire film from start to finish will be shot in Lucknow,” Bokadia told HT.
After the mahurat shot, Sehgal said, “Due to attractive policies of the state government, the shoots in Uttar Pradesh have gone up manifold. It’s great to have stars like Anupam Kher and Annu Kapoor in Lucknow for the shoot.”
Sehgal further informed that U.P. has won the most awards at the Mumbai Film Festival that concluded on Saturday.
-
‘Happens at rallies too’: TMC MP amid crowd mismanagement claims at KK's concert
Bengali actor-turned TMC MP Dev's statement comes after Kolkata Police chief Vineet Goyal said on Friday that there was no situation at KK's concert where attendees were short of space. He, however, added that police are introducing measures to prevent overcrowding and to provide emergency medical aid if there is any need for the same. Goyal also said that at no point was KK mobbed, with a police arrangement under an assistant commissioner in place long begore the singer's arrival at Nazrul Mancha.
-
Unnecessary controversy, says ex-CM as Bommai govt dissolves textbook panel
In an order issued on Friday, the Karnataka government said it has an open mind regarding revision of objectionable elements in text books and that a decision has been made to appropriately revise the issues related to 12th century reformer Basvaranna.
-
Mumbai: Man gets death penalty for sexually assaulting and killing minor in 2019
While delivering the verdict, the special POCSO court said that the accused could not be allowed to stay in society because, once released, he may repeat the same offence. The court also refused to grant the accused leniency, declaring out that such a man who abused minor girls one after another did not deserve the same.
-
‘Yet to get his wedding album’: Bank manager killed in J&K married 3 months ago
Vijay Kumar Beniwal's father, Om Prakash Beniwal, who is a teacher in a government school in Nohar tehsil of Hanumangarh, said, “I spoke to him last night. Today at 11am, when I was having food, someone called me and said that there was news running on TV that Vijay Kumar was shot at. I immediately switched on the TV and saw the same.”
-
Covid-19: Maharashtra CM convenes task force meeting today as cases rise
On Wednesday, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal directed officials to intensify testing for Covid-19 on a war footing and ask the staff of jumbo field hospitals to be vigilant in view of the significant rise in cases over the past few weeks. The civic body officials said they are expecting a further increase in daily infection rates as well as in the number of symptomatic patients.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics