Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Shringar Gauri case: Allahabad HC to continue hearing on Nov 4

Shringar Gauri case: Allahabad HC to continue hearing on Nov 4

lucknow news
Updated on Nov 03, 2022 11:26 PM IST

The district judge, Varanasi, had on September 12 dismissed the AIM’s plea challenging the maintainability of the suit filed by the five Hindu plaintiffs in August last year

The revision petition has been filed challenging the September 12 order on the ground that the suit before the court is barred under the Places of Worship Act, 1991. (For Representation)
The revision petition has been filed challenging the September 12 order on the ground that the suit before the court is barred under the Places of Worship Act, 1991. (For Representation)
ByJItendra Sarin, Prayagraj

The Allahabad high court will on Friday continue hearing of a civil revision petition filed by Anjuman Intezamia Masjid (AIM), which manages the Gyanvapi mosque, challenging the Varanasi district court order by which it had rejected the AIM’s objection to maintainability of the suit filed by five Hindu women seeking permission to worship Shringar Gauri and other deities whose idols are located on the outer wall of the Gyanvapi mosque.

Justice JJ Munir fixed November 4, 2022, as the next date of hearing in the case. The district judge, Varanasi, had on September 12, 2022 dismissed the AIM’s plea filed under Order 7 Rule 11 of Civil Procedure Code (CPC), challenging the maintainability of the suit filed by the five Hindu plaintiffs in August last year.

While rejecting the AIM plea, the district judge, Varanasi, had observed that the suit of the plaintiffs (five Hindu women) was not barred by the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991, the Waqf Act 1995, and the UP Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple Act, 1983, as was being claimed by the AIM.

The revision petition has been filed challenging the September 12 order on the ground that the suit before the court is barred under the Places of Worship Act, 1991, which provides that no suit can be filed seeking conversion of any religious place as existed on August 15, 1947.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, November 03, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out