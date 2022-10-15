Shringar Gauri-Gyanvapi case: Allahabad high court to hear petition challenging ruling on maintainability

The Allahabad high court will hear on Monday (October 17) a petition filed by the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee (AIMC), Varanasi, challenging the decision of the Varanasi district court whereby it held that the petition seeking daily worship of Hindu deities whose idols are located on an outer wall of the Gyanvapi mosque is maintainable.

The AIMC’s petition challenging the Varanasi court ruling on the maintainability of the plea in the Shringar Gauri-Gyanvapi complex case was filed on October 12. The matter is listed before the single-judge bench of Justice JJ Munir.

“In its judgment dated September 12, Varanasi district court had rejected our plea challenging the maintainability of the plea seeking daily prayer at Maa Shringar Gauri Sthal inside Gyanvapi mosque complex. Hence, we have challenged the district court’s verdict in the high court,” confirmed Mirazuddin Siddiqui, one of the counsel representing AIMC.

Madan Mohan, one of the lawyers representing the five women plaintiffs, said everyone has the right to move a higher court.

“But we are hopeful that we will win in the high court as well. With baseless facts, there argument won’t survive for long,” said Madan Mohan.

“We would maintain our stand that the plea from the five women plaintiff is non maintainable,” said Siddiqui.

The Shringar Gauri- Gyanvapi case was filed by five women, including Rakhi Singh last year in August, seeking permission for daily worship at Maa Shringar Gauri Sthal in the Gyanvapi complex.

The Varanasi district court on September 12 had dismissed the mosque committee’s objection that the application seeking daily worship was not maintainable as the same was barred by the Places of Worship Act, 1991.

In the current petition, a stay has been sought on operation of the order of the district court. On October 14, the district court in Varanasi rejected a plea seeking carbon dating and other scientific investigation to determine the age of a structure found earlier this year inside the Gyanvapi Masjid complex.