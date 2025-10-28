Sikh Gurus’ teachings embody spirit of Ram Rajya: UP CM

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday praised the timeless contribution of Sikh Gurus to India’s spiritual and cultural heritage, calling their teachings a reflection of the ideals of Ram Rajya. The CM made the remarks as he welcomed the sacred “Joda Sahib Guru Charan Yatra” at the Rakabganj Gurudwara in Lucknow.

The yatra, a profound symbol of the Sikh community’s faith, is associated with the revered Joda Sahib (sacred footwear) of the tenth Sikh Guru Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji and Mata Sahib Kaur, both of whom are considered among the most sacred emblems of Sikh devotion.

Greeting the sacred procession, which is traveling from Delhi to Takht Sri Patna Sahib, Yogi said, “Wherever the holy feet of Guru Maharaj have touched, that land becomes as pure as Ram Rajya. The contribution of Sikh Gurus to India’s Sanatan tradition is unmatched.”

He further said being part of this divine event was a matter of great pride and spiritual fulfilment. “The Sikh Gurus have shown us the path of sacrifice, service, and truth. Their teachings continue to guide our society even today,” the CM added.

Yogi emphasised that the sacred yatra symbolises India’s unity in diversity and carries forward a centuries-old bond between Sikhism and the broader Indian spiritual ethos.

“The journey of Guru Sahib’s Charan Paduka from Pakistan to India after 250 years is not just a religious event but a moment of cultural awakening,” he said while thanking Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri, who was also present on the occasion, for his role in organising the yatra.

After blessings at Rakabganj Gurudwara, the sacred procession moved through major parts of the city — including Pandeyganj, Naka Gurudwara, Burlington Crossing, and Sadar — where devotees welcomed it with flower petals. The yatra then continued through Alambagh, Krishna Nagar, and Polytechnic Road before reaching its final destination at Aashiyana Gurudwara around 3 p.m.

