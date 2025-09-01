Simplify rules for premature release of terminally ill prisoners: UP CM

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday directed officials to simplify and clearly define the rules for the premature release of prisoners suffering from serious illnesses, old age or disability. “The policy must be transparent, humane and aligned with the Supreme Court guidelines, ensuring that eligible prisoners are considered automatically for release without needing to apply separately,” he said. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath. (HT file)

In a review meeting of the prison administration and reform services department, Yogi instructed officials to conduct a state-wide survey to identify inmates suffering from fatal diseases, the elderly, and helpless prisoners, with priority given to their release. He also stressed the need to include women and aged convicts in the priority list.

The CM emphasised that the jail manual must clearly specify which illnesses qualify as incurable. “The premature release should not apply to convicts of heinous crimes such as murder, terrorism, treason and crimes against women and children,” he said, adding that public safety should remain top priority of the government.

Highlighting reforms, Yogi proposed an automatic review of eligible cases thrice a year—in January, May, and September—with reasons for rejection to be recorded and the right given to prisoners to challenge such decisions.

He told the officers to involve inmates in constructive activities like agriculture and cow service during their jail term. The officials informed the CM that the model suggested by the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) is also under consideration for adoption in Uttar Pradesh.

The chief minister directed the officials that the new draft policy should be prepared soon. “It should be ensured that the process remains fair, swift and rooted in human sensibilities,” he directed.