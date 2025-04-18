Single-window clearances: Nivesh Mitra set for reform as new law proposed

The Uttar Pradesh government has proposed a new single- window law as it has started the process to reform Nivesh Mitra and provide a single contact point to investors for issuing speedy clearances to set up industrial enterprises in the state. Under the proposed law, the U.P. government may set timelines for various departments/agencies to clear the investment proposals of the investors. (For Representation)

The new law is likely to help the state government provide an industry and investor-friendly environment in Uttar Pradesh. “Yes, chief minister Yogi Adityanath has given directives to reform Nivesh Mitra. We propose to enact a new law to ensure single-window clearances,” said Prathmesh Kumar, additional CEO, Invest UP.

Invest UP is the investment promotion and facilitation agency of the state government that was embroiled in controversy following accusations of demand for commission by a then senior officer of the agency, through a middleman, to give clearance to a solar power project. Nivesh Mitra reform is part of the Invest UP revamp.

Under the proposed law, the state government may set timelines for various departments/agencies to clear the investment proposals of the investors.

“We are making changes in the Nivesh Mitra system to give real single-window experience to the investors. Under the present system, the investment proposals are being redirected to the respective departments. We now propose to integrate all others to the Nivesh Mitra to make it a single contact point,” said new Invest UP CEO Vijay Kiran Anand.

Those aware of the development said the state government has already selected the system aggregator for the purpose and this work will be completed soon. The draft of the proposed single- window law is being given final touches. The new law may be proposed for enactment to the state government soon.