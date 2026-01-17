SIR process in UP: ECI to hold special campaigns on four days

The Election Commission of India (ECI) will organise special campaigns on four days under the claim and objection phase of the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls in Uttar Pradesh. The voters should visit their respective booths on the scheduled special campaign dates and check their names in the voter list. If required, they can file claims and objections by filling Form-6, 6A, 7 and 8. (For Representation)

Giving this information, Navdeep Rinwa, state chief electoral officer, said, “The special campaigns will be organised on January 18 (Sunday), January 31 (Saturday), February 1 (Sunday), while the date for fourth special campaign will be fixed by the district election officers at the district level.”

“The voters should visit their respective booths on the scheduled special campaign dates and check their names in the voter list. If required, they can file claims and objections by filling Form-6, 6A, 7 and 8. The forms for registration of new voters, deletion of names as well as correction of entries can be filled online or offline. The aim is to update the voter list and make it error-free,” he added.

Under the SIR process, the claim and objection period has been fixed from January 6 to February 6. The eligibility date for the registration of the new voters is January 1, 2026.

During the special campaign dates, the concerned booth level officer (BLO) along with the supporting staff will be present at all the polling stations in the state. The BLOs will have sufficient supply of the documented voter list published on January 6, Rinwa said.

The list of voters marked as uncollectible during the enumeration phase and that of absent, transferred, deceased, and duplicate voters will be available with the BLOs. The required forms will also be available at all the booths, he added.

A help desk will be set up at each polling station where voters will be provided necessary assistance in filling in the forms. Instructions have been given to inform the booth level agents (BLAs) appointed by recognised national and state political parties about the campaign dates and seek their assistance. The cooperation of councillors, village heads and volunteers will also be sought as per the rules, he said.

For the effective implementation of the special campaign days, the district election officer, the sub-district election officer, the electoral registration officer and the assistant electoral registration officer will visit their respective areas to monitor the arrangements. District election officers have also been instructed to ensure a thorough review of the campaign, the CEO said.