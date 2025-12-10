Search
SIR review meeting: Yogi says voter list must be error-free

ByHT Correspondent, Gorakhpur
Published on: Dec 10, 2025 04:30 am IST

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath instructed the BJP’s 10-member team to visit every booth and ensure door-to-door outreach to ensure completion of the SIR drive. He said special camps should be organised at booth level, especially in rural areas. Calling SIR an organisational responsibility, the chief minister urged party workers to help people not only in filling and digitising the enumeration forms.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath reviewed the progress of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in a meeting with public representatives and BJP office-bearers from the Gorakhpur division during a meeting on Tuesday evening. He said no eligible voter should be excluded from the list, while ineligible or fake entries must be removed.

CM Yogi Adityanath said no eligible voter should be excluded from the list, while ineligible or fake entries must be removed. (File)
Chairing the review meeting, the chief minister emphasised the need for full commitment by all stakeholders. He stressed that the voter list must be completely error-free.

He instructed the BJP’s 10-member team to visit every booth and ensure door-to-door outreach to ensure completion of the SIR drive. He said special camps should be organised at booth level, especially in rural areas.

Calling SIR an organisational responsibility, the chief minister urged party workers to help people not only in filling and digitising the enumeration forms.

“Those left out must be identified, their forms filled, and digitised. It should also be ensured that the names of the deceased are removed,” he added.

After receiving constituency-wise feedback from all districts, Yogi reiterated that the success of the SIR campaign depends on collective efforts at the grassroots level.

The meeting was conducted by BJP state vice-president, MLC and SIR Mandal in-charge Dharmendra Singh. Agriculture minister Surya Pratap Shahi, Gorakhpur in-charge and Jal Shakti minister Swatantra Dev Singh, minister of state Vijaylakshmi Gautam, and MLAs, district BJP presidents from Gorakhpur, Deoria, Maharajganj and Kushinagar, along with party observers, were also present.

