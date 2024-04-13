S-I’s suicide in Uttar Pradesh’s Sitapur: SP recommends removal of five cops

LUCKNOW: Superintendent of Police (SP) of Sitapur recommended to the Election Commission the removal of five policemen, including the inspector in-charge of Machhrehta police station, after their names surfaced in the suicide note of a sub-inspector, who ended his life in Sitapur on Friday. The deceased alleged harassment amid existing corruption at the police station. The deceased accused Singh of not providing him with assistance in recovering an eloped girl, leading to contempt of court charges against him. (Sourced)

The sub-inspector’s family in Lucknow’s Bijnor staged a protest on Saturday, keeping his body on the road and demanding the strictest action against the cops accused of corruption and harassment in the note. His wife demanded detailed probe in her husband’s death.

SP, Chakresh Mishra, said that the sub-inspector was posted at the Machhrehta police station and resided in the government accommodation at the police station premises. Kumar entered the police station in his uniform on Friday morning and obtained a service revolver for himself. He then walked behind the police station and shot himself in the chest after leaving a suicide note in his room. He was rushed to the district hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

His suicide note sparked controversy as it alleged that inspector in-charge Raj Bahadur Singh demanded money for clearing every investigation report. The note further said that Singh forced his subordinates to frame regular offenders in fake cases. Besides, the deceased accused Singh of not providing him with assistance in recovering an eloped girl, leading to contempt of court charges against him.

The sub-inspector alleged four other police personnel, including two head constables, Ranjit Kumar Yadav and Abu Hadi, and two constables, Shane Alam and Sunil Kumar, for these actions. He concluded the note by writing that there is a need for an honest man.

SP Sitapur ordered circle officer, Sadar, Satish Chandra Shukla, and inspector in-charge of Ramkot police station, Balwant Shahi, to investigate the matter following the accusations in the suicide note. He also recommended the removal of all five police personnel.