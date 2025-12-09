SIT set up to unravel SHO death mystery in UP’s Jalaun

Police in Uttar Pradesh’s Jalaun have set up a high-level Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the death of Kuthaund station house officer (SHO) Arun Kumar Rai who was found dead under mysterious circumstances late on Friday (December 5) night. Superintendent of police Durgesh Kumar said the SIT will comprise a senior inspector and two other officers. (For Representation)

Rai’s wife Maya Rai lodged a formal complaint on Saturday, after which a murder case was registered against constable Meenakshi Sharma, a colleague of Arun Kumar Rai, who was later arrested.

SHO Rai was found with a critical gunshot wound inflicted by his service pistol at his official residence on Jalaun Kuthaund police station premises and succumbed to his injuries hours later on the fateful day.

While police initially treated the incident as a potential suicide, Maya Rai’s FIR, lodged on December 6, named constable Sharma, altering the course of the investigation. Sharma, who allegedly has a history of trapping colleagues, was reportedly the first person to emerge from the SHO’s accommodation after the sound of gunfire. She was posted with Dial 112 in Konch of same district. Police sources indicate that the investigation is zeroing in on a serious blackmail element.

“The female constable was allegedly pressuring the SHO for a large financial payoff. The complainant has clearly stated the role of the constable, who disappeared after alerting the staff about the firing,” a senior official who is part of the probe confirmed. CCTV footage from the area reportedly captured the constable’s movements immediately following the incident, adding weight to the complainant’s assertions.

Superintendent of police (SP) Durgesh Kumar confirmed the necessity of the SIT, which will comprise a senior inspector and two other officers. It will work under the supervision of deputy SP Jai Shankar Bajpai.

“The sensitivity of the case demands an exhaustive and scientific approach. The SIT will meticulously examine every single detail, going beyond the initial scope to scientifically collate all facts,” SP Kumar said.

The police have sealed the crime scene and are conducting the probe under strict guidance. The core mandate of the SIT is to conclusively determine whether the death of SHO Rai was suicide, abatement to suicide, or a case of murder linked to the alleged blackmail plot.

Phone records, chats under scrutiny

The investigation into the mysterious death of Kuthaund SHO Arun Kumar Rai has widened with police scrutinising digital evidence and recent duty records of woman constable Meenakshi Sharma.

According to officials familiar with the inquiry, preliminary examination of call detail records chats and phone data has thrown up several points that investigators are now verifying. Police sources confirmed that three mobile phones and four SIM cards reportedly linked to Meenakshi Sharma, as well as three SIM cards used by Rai, have been seized for forensic analysis. A senior surveillance team officer said all devices are being scanned to ascertain the nature of communication between the two officers.

Sharma, who was produced before a court on Sunday and subsequently sent to judicial custody, had been absent from duty for nearly 10 days prior to the incident, officials said. The reasons for this absence are also under examination. Meanwhile Rai’s wife has appealed to the chief minister for a transparent and fair investigation.

Both Rai and Sharma had earlier served together at the Konch police station. Sharma was posted there on March 14, 2024, followed by Rai’s posting as SHO on July 5 the same year.

They worked in the same jurisdiction for several months before their transfers in early 2025—Rai to the Orai police station in February and Sharma to UP-112 Unit 1577 in April. Despite her transfer, Sharma continued residing in the Konch government quarters while performing duties with the emergency response unit.

Officials said the investigation aims to piece together professional interactions, personal communication and the events leading up to the day of the incident.