Six accused held in 85-lakh highway robbery in UP’s Hapur

Pilkhuwa police in Uttar Pradesh’s Hapur district worked out the ₹85-lakh highway robbery committed near Saraswati Medical College on the Hapur–Ghaziabad highway on December 15 by arresting six accused and recovering ₹62 lakh looted cash from them on Friday night. The police also seized a car and a motorcycle used in the crime, a country-made pistol, two live cartridges and five mobile phones. Police said efforts were underway to track down four other criminals who were still absconding. (For Representation)

In a daylight robbery, bike-borne criminals had looted the money at gunpoint from the accountant of a ghee and edible oil trader. Confirming the arrests, superintendent of police, Hapur, Kunwar Gyananjay Singh the entire crime was captured on CCTV cameras installed in the area.

He said the footage showed the bike-borne assailants approaching at high speed, overtaking the accountant’s motorcycle, edging dangerously close, and then kicking it to knock him down before escaping with the cash-filled bag.

The SP further said acting on a tip-off that the accused were planning to flee near Roopvati Inter College on Dhaulana Road, a police team swung into action and set up a blockade. When a suspicious car and a motorcycle were spotted and were signalled to stop, the occupants attempted to escape but were overpowered and arrested.

Those arrested have been identified as Adnan, Saaved and Naved of Sultanpur village in Amroha district; Lalit of Akbarpur Patti in Amroha district; Zeeshan of Khagoi village in Hapur district; and Sabir alias Bhola, a resident of Baksar village in Hapur district.

During interrogation, the accused revealed that the reconnaissance for the robbery had been carried out by Sabir alias Bhola and Zeeshan. Both were employed by a trader and were aware that accountant Ajaypal frequently transported large sums of cash. They were paid ₹1 lakh each for conducting the recce.

The duo followed the accountant from the Nizam Pur underpass to the service road and relayed real-time information to their accomplices. Police said efforts were underway to track down four other criminals who were still absconding.