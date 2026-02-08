Six killed in Yamuna E-way crash in Mathura; six in mishaps in Hardoi, Etah

Twelve people were killed in three road accidents in Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura, Hardoi and Etah districts on Saturday. (For representation)

In Mathura, six people were killed and three others injured when a speeding truck ran them over after crashing into a bus parked on the Yamuna Expressway in the early hours of Saturday, police officials said.

The deceased and injured were passengers of the private sleeper coach bus that had taken a break near Milestone 88 within the Sureer police station limits.

The bus, with over 40 passengers on-board, was going to Kanpur Dehat from Delhi when the mishap occurred around 2.45am, said district magistrate Chandra Prakash Singh, who was at the hospital where one of the three injured was admitted, adding that due compensation would be given to the families of the deceased. The DM was accompanied by senior superintendent of police Shlok Kumar. The two other injured persons were discharged after first-aid.

Meanwhile, chief minister Yogi Adityanath expressed condolences to the bereaved families officials and directed officials to expedite relief efforts.

The officials said the bus was parked in the fourth lane, instead of the green zone marked on the expressway for such parking. After the bus stopped midway, passengers got down to relieve themselves. This was when the speeding truck struck the bus from behind and mowed down the six passengers.

Those killed were identified as Sonu (32) and Anurag (27) from Auraiya, Devesh (32) from Basti, Aslam (27) from Kannauj, Santosh (46) from Delhi, and Pramod (35) from Firozabad. The injured passenger who was hospitalised was identified as Shiv Kant Dubey.

A case was registered, and the bodies of the deceased had been sent for post-mortem, the officials said.

SSP Shlok Kumar said efforts were on to trace the truck’s driver, who managed to flee after the accident. The remaining 36 passengers were sent to their destinations, he added.

Dumper mows down three of a family in Hardoi

In another mishap, three members of a family, including a brother and sister, were killed on the spot after a dumper rammed their motorcycle in Hardoi district, police said.

The accident took place around 8.15 am near Dholiya Chauraha in the Sursa police station area. The deceased have been identified as Adarsh Awasthi, 20, his sister Madhu Awasthi, 23, residents of Fatiyapur village, and their aunt Kamini Pandey (around 40), a resident of Bawan Chungi.

According to police and family members, the dumper coming from the opposite direction hit them head-on at high speed. The impact was so severe that the bike was dragged for about five metres before crashing onto the roadside. All three suffered fatal injuries and died at the spot. Passers-by managed to stop the dumper, but its driver fled the scene.

Sursa police reached the spot and sent the bodies for a post-mortem examination. The dumper involved in the accident has been seized.

Adarsh’s father, Arvind Awasthi, said he is a farmer and that Adarsh, his younger son, worked in a factory in Delhi. Adarsh had returned home on leave to attend a family programme. Madhu was preparing for competitive examinations and was scheduled to appear for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) on Saturday.

“Adarsh was taking his aunt to her in-laws’ house and then planned to drop Madhu at her examination centre when the accident took place,” Arvind said.

Sursa station house officer (SHO), Sunil Kumar Mishra said, “Efforts are on to trace the absconding driver. Necessary legal action is being taken.”

In Etah district, a speeding car ramming a tree and falling into a ditch near Aaspur town killed all three onboard on Saturday.

Two of the three were identified as Shivam Yadav (21) and Sumit Yadav (23). Another passenger was a woman, who was accompanying them from Gurugram to Mainpuri to attend a wedding.