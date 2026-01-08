Skeleton, suspected to be of missing woman, found 300 metres from her home in Lucknow

A skeleton suspected to be of a 30-year-old woman who went missing nearly a month ago was recovered from a mustard field at Kubehra village under the Nagram police station limits of Lucknow on Wednesday morning, police said. Police have sent the remains for a DNA test to confirm the identity. The woman who went missing. (SOURCED)

“The field where the remains were found is located barely 300 metres from the woman’s house,” read the police’s official statement.

Nagram station officer Vivek Kr Chaudhary said information was received around 10 am from a villager, Chandraprakash, who spotted the skeletal remains in a field located in the Gomti river area of the village.

“A police team from Nagram police station rushed to the spot and carried out a preliminary investigation,” he added.

Police said that the skeleton was found in a highly decomposed and mutilated condition, making immediate identification difficult.

“However, a sari recovered from the site led police to suspect that the remains could be of a woman. The sari has been identified by family members as belonging to Poonam, wife of Pitambar, aged around 30 years,” added the Nagram station in-charge.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (Lucknow South) Rallapalli Vasanth Kumar said, “Although we have identified the body through clothes, to ensure no errors, we have asked for DNA analysis. Once the DNA test report is received, we will proceed accordingly. In the meantime, we are investigating the matter thoroughly from all angles.”

Police further stated that Pitambar had lodged a missing person complaint at Nagram police station on December 13, 2025, reporting that his wife had gone missing.

“During the investigation into the missing complaint, police learned that the woman, who had two children, was allegedly in contact with a man from the neighbourhood. Based on call detail records, several villagers and other suspects were questioned earlier,” the police statement said.

Following the recovery of the skeleton, the woman’s family members have accused her husband of murdering her. They staged a protest after which the police team pacified the kin. Police officials said the husband is under scrutiny as part of the investigation, along with other possible angles.

“The investigation is being conducted seriously and impartially,” police said.