Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Dec 17, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Smart meter installed at MP’s house amid drive against power theft

ByHT Correspondent
Dec 17, 2024 10:58 PM IST

The electricity department has been intensifying its crackdown on power theft in Sambhal’s Deepasarai locality; In the past four days, 90 cases of pilferage have been identified, resulting in a cumulative penalty of ₹1.75 crore imposed on defaulters, says executive engineer

MEERUT Amidst heavy security arrangements, smart electricity meter was installed at the residence of Samajwadi Party MP, Zia-ur-Rehman, in the Deepasarai locality of Sambhal on Tuesday, said officials. The action comes as part of an ongoing anti-power theft drive in the Muslim-dominated area, which began on Saturday.

The old meter was replaced to assess the consumption load at the MP’s large residence. The old meter will be sent for testing to determine whether it was appropriate for the house’s power load requirements, said the executive engineer (Pic for representation)
The old meter was replaced to assess the consumption load at the MP’s large residence. The old meter will be sent for testing to determine whether it was appropriate for the house’s power load requirements, said the executive engineer (Pic for representation)

The old meter was replaced to assess the consumption load at the MP’s large residence. The old meter will be sent for testing to determine whether it was appropriate for the house’s power load requirements, said Naveen Gautam, executive engineer.

The electricity department has been intensifying its crackdown on power theft in Deepasarai. In the past four days, 90 cases of pilferage have been identified, resulting in a cumulative penalty of 1.75 crore imposed on defaulters, he said.

The campaign reflects the department’s efforts to curb power losses and ensure compliance with regulations in the region.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, December 17, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On