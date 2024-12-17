Smart meter installed at MP’s house amid drive against power theft

MEERUT Amidst heavy security arrangements, smart electricity meter was installed at the residence of Samajwadi Party MP, Zia-ur-Rehman, in the Deepasarai locality of Sambhal on Tuesday, said officials. The action comes as part of an ongoing anti-power theft drive in the Muslim-dominated area, which began on Saturday. The old meter was replaced to assess the consumption load at the MP’s large residence. The old meter will be sent for testing to determine whether it was appropriate for the house’s power load requirements, said the executive engineer (Pic for representation)

The electricity department has been intensifying its crackdown on power theft in Deepasarai. In the past four days, 90 cases of pilferage have been identified, resulting in a cumulative penalty of ₹1.75 crore imposed on defaulters, he said.

The campaign reflects the department’s efforts to curb power losses and ensure compliance with regulations in the region.