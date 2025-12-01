Smart wristbands to guide, track Haj pilgrims in 2026

A new safety measure for Haj 2026 will see all Indian pilgrims receiving Haj Suvidha smart wristbands linked to the Haj Suvidha App, aimed at assisting those who are not comfortable using mobile applications. The devices will allow authorities and the Consulate General of India in Saudi Arabia to monitor pilgrims throughout the 45-day journey. Representational image (Sourced)

Officials said the smart wristbands will feature a location tracker, pedometer, SOS button, Qibla compass, prayer timings and basic health monitoring.

SP Tiwari, secretary of the UP State Haj Committee, said, “The government of India and the Haj Committee of India are working towards improving the experience during the pilgrimage. Most Hajis are senior citizens and not very comfortable with mobile apps, so this time the Hajj Committee of India has decided to give a smartband or smartwatch to every Haji going for pilgrimage in 2026.”

He added, “Many times, elderly people are unable to tell their location or forget the way. For this purpose, this smartwatch will be given to all Hajis. It will be tracked just like simple mobile tracking through the Haj Suvidha App and monitored by the control room at the Consulate General of India in Saudi Arabia.”

The wristbands will be provided free of cost. Training for pilgrims is expected to take place between January and February 2026, with sample units being sent to state committees. Actual devices will be distributed to pilgrims as they begin their journey.

Two other decisions have been confirmed for Haj 2026. Tiwari said, “For many years, the Saudi government has wanted separate lodging arrangements for men and women, and this time they are rigid about it. Even husband and wife will not be allowed to stay together; they may stay on the same floor but must occupy separate rooms.”

He said pilgrims will also not be allowed to cook, as the use of gas cylinders has been stopped due to security reasons. Meals will instead be provided through catering services arranged by the Haj Committee of India.

The decision was taken unanimously in the recent meeting between the Haj Committee of India and various state Haj Committee representatives in Mumbai.

The government had earlier launched the Haj Suvidha App in 2024 to offer training modules, accommodation and flight details, baggage information, SOS services, translation features and grievance redressal.

Uttar Pradesh sends the largest contingent and has a quota of about 30,000 pilgrims. However, this year, around 18,000 pilgrims from the state are expected to travel to Saudi Arabia. Other states with a high number of pilgrims include Kerala, Maharashtra and Gujarat.

India’s total Haj quota for 2026 is 1,75,025 pilgrims. Of the quota allocated to the Government of India, 70% (1,25,000) will be allotted to the Haj Committee of India, while the remaining 30% (around 50,000) will go to Haj Group Organisers.

The annual pilgrimage is scheduled to begin on 24 May, 2026 and conclude on 29 May, 2026 (tentative).

Notably, Haj is one of the five pillars of Islam and is obligatory for Muslims who meet the necessary conditions.