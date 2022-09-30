Smriti Irani takes veiled jibe at Rahul Gandhi in Amethi, Congress hits back

Union minister Smriti Irani arrived in her Lok Sabha constituency Amethi on a day’s visit on Thursday and took a veiled jibe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who is currently leading a Bharat Jodo yatra.

“Pappu naam iss samay rajniti mein gadbad hai (Pappu is not a fit name in politics at present),” Smriti Irani said at a function organised by a local BJP leader Pravin Singh ‘Pappu’ in Amethi.

The BJP has often referred to Congress top leader Rahul Gandhi as ‘pappu (dimwit)’ while the Congress has in turn been hitting back with ‘gappu (one who makes outlandish claims)’ directed at the BJP top leader and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Some people know that they will remain in the news only if they mention the name of Nehru-Gandhi family members. Otherwise, would the media even notice their visit?” Congress leader DP Singh said.

“Have you ever seen our leaders stooping so low? It’s not in the Congress DNA to react in such low-grade manner. People of Amethi will teach outsiders a lesson in 2024,” he added.

Barring this remark, Smriti Irani largely stayed clear of any political comments in Amethi and appeared focused on meeting the people who gathered in large numbers with issues they wanted the minister to settle.

“Under the BJP government, all are availing of benefits without any discrimination,” the minister said as she gave gifts to expecting mothers, met lawyers and inaugurated a few projects. At a programme organised at a district panchayat resource centre in Gauriganj, Smriti Irani dedicated/laid the foundation stone of 105 projects. Here, the local MP was quick to notice that the names of local lawmakers Suresh Pasi and Shailendra Singh were missing from the plaque at the function and directed officials to ensure that this didn’t happen in future.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON