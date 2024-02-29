Smriti Irani targets Congress yet again

LUCKNOW: Union minister and Amethi MP Smriti Irani targeted the Congress and Nehru-Gandhi family yet again, accusing them of ignoring the development of Amethi for over five decades. Union minister Smriti Irani (Sourced)

“The ‘naamdars (Gandhi family)’ deprived Amethi of development for 50 years so that the people remained poor and helpless, and kept pleading before them with folded hands,” she said at a function in Pandeyganj locality on Wednesday.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

“It was due to this thinking that 1.08 lakh families of Amethi lacked houses, four lakh families did not have taps for drinking water and three lakh families lacked toilets,” she said.

She claimed that the Gandhi family members, who kept getting elected from the constituency, didn’t do anything for the masses.

“They only came here once in five years,” said Irani who had won the 2019 Lok Sabha polls from Amethi after defeating Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in the Modi wave. This was only the third time that Congress lost Amethi. Irani also questioned where Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi were during Covid-19 period.

“They usually come here for votes but where were these people during pandemic? Those who haven’t seen poverty can’t realise the pain of the poor. Prime minister Narendra Modi realises this and is ensuring development and changing the lives of the poor,” she said. She also claimed that there was a time when Amethi people would reach Delhi only to be stopped by security personnel who would tell them that their representatives were abroad.