SMS alerts on tap water status for Bundelkhand, Vindhya houses soon
LUCKNOW: All households in Bundelkhand and Vindhya regions, as also in other places, would soon get SMS alerts informing the residents about the status of the tap water scheme for their house or locality.
“The Namami Gange and rural water supply departments will ensure all rural households get clean drinking water from their taps, soon. The villagers in Bundelkhand and Vindhya regions, as also in other places, will soon start receiving the messages on their mobile phones,” Jal Shakti minister Swatantra Dev said here on Sunday.
The minister has already issued instructions for executing the plan in a time-bound manner.
He also asked officials to ensure clean drinking water supply to villages affected by arsenic and communicable diseases, on a priority basis, ahead of the rainy season.
He asked for a list of districts to be served on priority and instructed officials to stay overnight in those districts where work was in progress.
While holding a meeting with officials of Namami Gange and the rural water supply department at Jal Nigam auditorium here on Sunday, he said, “We have to change the image of the department by working tirelessly. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given us the privilege of delivering clean drinking water to homes of the poor through ‘Har Ghar Jal’ scheme and we should definitely not miss this opportunity.”
“Every officer is a part of my family. My doors are open 24 hours a day. In case of any problem, you can come to me directly. There is no alternative to hard work. I am ready to work hard with all of you,” he added.
ASI among two killed in Hoshiarpur road accident
Hoshiarpur Two persons, including an assistant sub-inspector, were killed and four persons were seriously wounded in a collision between a truck, a motorcycle and a car at Bajwara here on Sunday, police said. When ASI Gurdial Singh reached near the new Una road, a car coming from the opposite direction first hit his motorcycle and then collided with a truck coming from Bajwara, police said. Four others in the car suffered injuries, police said.
BJP leader Pravin Darekar summoned for questioning in bank fraud case
Police have sent a summons to leader of the opposition in the council, Pravin Darekar, for questioning in the Mumbai District Central Cooperative Bank fraud case. The notice was issued by police inspector Sushilkumar Gaikwad from MRA Marg police station. “He was asked to visit the police station on Monday, in connection with the FIR registered against him on March 14,” said a senior IPS officer who did not wish to be named.
12 coaches of LTT-Jaynagar Express derailed, two injured
Jaynagar Pawan Express, operating between Mumbai and Bihar, derailed on Sunday afternoon. Two passengers sustained injuries after the coaches were derailed near Nashik at around 3.10 pm between Lahavit and Devlali stations in Bhusawal division of the Central Railway. An outstation train from Nashik Road to Jaynagar is also being planned. The Central Railway has launched an investigation into the derailment of the outstation train. Several outstation trains were cancelled and rescheduled after the incident.
AAP slams Centre over rising fuel prices
Chandigarh Punjab's ruling Aam Aadmi Party on Sunday slammed the BJP-led Centre over “exponential” increase in fuel prices and accused it of “looting” the public. Punjab finance minister and senior AAP leader Harpal Singh Cheema said: “By constantly increasing the prices of petrol and diesel just after the assembly elections in five states, the Modi government is looting the general public.”
Electrician arrested for stealing gold worth ₹20 lakh after piggy bank half-emptied
Mumbai: An electrician was arrested in connection with a burglary of gold worth ₹20 lakh. The theft came to light when the victim, Ravikiran Naik, a businessman discovered that a piggy bank, where children put coins had been half-emptied. When he checked the cupboard for the jewellery, it was gone and he reported the theft to the cops. The Navghar police arrested the accused, identified as Ravikant Vishwakarma, 33, a resident of Kalwa in Thane.
