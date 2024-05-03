Snake venom case: Elvish accused of money laundering, booked

Internet celebrity Elvish Yadav found himself in troubled waters again after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) registered a money laundering case in connection with the snake venom-rave party case registered against him by Gautam the Buddh Nagar police. Yadav was arrested on March 17 and sent to 14-day judicial custody. He, however, was granted bail by a local court in Gautam Buddh Nagar five days later.

Yadav was arrested on March 17 and sent to 14-day judicial custody. He, however, was granted bail by a local court five days later.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

A senior ED official confirmed that the agency’s Lucknow unit has registered a case against Yadav and others under different sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in the snake venom incident considering the significant amount of money involved in the racket. He said the team was likely to question Yadav and other people involved in the old case.

On April 6, the Gautam Buddha Nagar police filed a 1,200-page chargesheet under Wildlife Conservation Act against Yadav and seven others in connection with the case, almost six months after the FIR was registered.

The chargesheet describes how snakes were smuggled and how their venom was used at the parties. It said Yadav was in contact with snake handlers, and a poisonous snake, along with 20 ml of a krait snake’s venom was recovered from the party’s location, news agencies had reported.

While Yadav had refuted the charges against him calling them “baseless and fake”, police, later, dropped charges under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act against him, stating that it was a “mistake” on their side.

With input from agencies