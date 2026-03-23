Sniffer dog cracks Lucknow’s Nishatganj murder; daughter-in-law, youth held

A police dog leading investigators straight to the accused proved pivotal in cracking a chilling murder case within hours in Lucknow, where a 36-year-old daughter-in-law allegedly killed her 69-year-old mother-in-law with the help of a 22-year-old man, a tenant in the same house. The deceased Nirmala Devi (HT)

The victim, Nirmala Devi, was found tied up and unconscious at her home in Nishatganj on Saturday evening. She lived with her son, daughter-in-law, one grandson, and two minor granddaughters.

Initially projected as a robbery, the case quickly unraveled after forensic teams and a dog squad reached the spot. The sniffer dog tracked the scent and stopped near Rajan Sharma, leaving onlookers stunned as he tried to shoo it away.

“Based on a complaint filed by the deceased woman’s son, Tridesh Verma, 40, an FIR has been registered against Rajan and Ranjana, and both have been arrested. Rajan Sharma is an Ola taxi driver and lives as a tenant in Ranjana’s house,” said SHO Akhilesh Mishra.

Police said CCTV cameras inside the house had been deliberately switched off for nearly two hours—between 2 pm and 4 pm—raising suspicion. External footage, however, showed the daughter-in-law, Ranjana Verma, leaving the house with Rajan during that period.

During questioning, both allegedly confessed. Police said Ranjana and Rajan had been in a relationship for four years, which led to frequent disputes at home. Nirmala had opposed their meetings, prompting the duo to plan the murder. Rajan, a cab driver and tenant, reportedly controlled the house’s CCTV system and switched it off before the crime.