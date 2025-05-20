Social welfare officer among 2 suspended for financial anomalies in Barabanki

Uttar Pradesh minister for social welfare (independent charge) Asim Arun on Monday ordered suspension of Barabanki district’s social welfare officer Sushma Verma and hostel superintendent of a PG College in Ramnagar, Santosh Kumar Kanaujia, for financial irregularities and laxity in government work. Uttar Pradesh minister for social welfare (independent charge) Asim Arun during an inspection in Barabanki on May 19. (Sourced)

The minister, during his visit to Barabanki’s Ramnagar tehsil, inspected the PG College hostel there run by the social welfare department.

During the inspection, work even worth approximately ₹1 lakh was not found to be done against the amount of ₹5 lakh made available for repair and other works in the college hostel. Following it, he ordered suspension of the two and instituted an inquiry against them under the deputy director, social welfare, Ayodhya division.

Speaking on the issue, the minister said, “ ₹5 lakh was given for repair and improvement work at the hostel in Ramnagar. However, during inspection, I found out that the work was not done accordingly. The district social welfare officer and the hostel superintendent will remain attached to Lucknow till the suspension period.”

“ ₹10 lakh will be made available for the arrangement of furniture etc. along with other basic facilities in the college hostel,” Arun said.