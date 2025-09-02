Soggy start to Sept as downpour drenches UP

Even as September began with several places in the state experiencing downpour, conditions are favourable that the last month of monsoon is likely to see above normal rainfall. (Deepak Gupta/HT)

Areas that experienced the most rain in the 24 hours up to 8:30 am on Monday are Fursatganj in Amethi (171.3 mm), Aligarh (153.4 mm), Sambhal (146 mm), and Bareilly (125.3 mm).

Heavy rain (between 64.5 mm and 115.5 mm) occurred in Banda (83.2 mm), Manikpur (Chitrakoot) (81 mm), Baberu (Banda) (78 mm), Ram Sanehi Ghat Tehsil (Barabanki (66 mm), Gonda (65 mm), Sarghana (Meerut) (106 mm), Patiyali (Kasganj) (95 mm), Aonla (Bareilly) (93.6) mm, Chandausi (Sambhal) (85 mm), Sahsawan (Badayun) (83 mm), Meerut (81.3 mm), Nawabganj (Bareilly) (78 mm), Jasrann (Firozabad) (76.5 mm), Gunnaur (Sambhal) (70 mm), Budhana (Muzaffarnagar) (66.2 mm) and Milak (Rampur) (65.4 mm).

Meanwhile, Lucknow received 55.8 mm of rain in the same period.

In September, while the average monthly rainfall is likely to remain normal or above normal in most parts of the state, it may remain below normal in some areas of the north-eastern parts.

IMD said there was an increase in monsoon activity that might lead to the possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall in the region for the second consecutive day. A trough from the cyclonic circulation extending up to the mesosphere over northwestern Rajasthan is extending up to Jharkhand via north Madhya Pradesh and southern Uttar Pradesh.

Due to the effect of the western disturbance spreading in the form of cyclonic circulation from the middle to upper troposphere over northern Pakistan and adjoining Punjab, the monsoon flow in the state is likely to be strengthened.

Schools shut in West UP; flood threat in Pilibhit

Over the past 48 hours, heavy downpour lashed the cities of Pilibhit, Bareilly, Badaun, Shahjahanpur, Lakhimpur Kheri, and Meerut, leaving thousands grappling with waterlogged streets and rising river levels. India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert for heavy rainfall in these districts on Monday.

Pilibhit bore the most brunt of the rain on Sunday, recording 55 mm in eight hours followed by another 25 mm until Monday afternoon. Several key roads in the city were submerged in four feet of water, prompting the district administration to order a two-day closure of all schools on September 1 and 2. Authorities have also raised concerns over the swelling Sharda and Devahi rivers, which pose a serious flood threat to low-lying areas.

In Bareilly, intermittent showers since Sunday evening intensified overnight, flooding multiple neighbourhoods by Monday morning. The administration ordered all schools up to Class 8 to remain shut as a precaution. Bareilly has already recorded 385 mm of rainfall in August, surpassing its four-year high and far exceeding the monthly average of 260 mm. The last record was in 2021, of 340 mm.

Meteorologists attribute the excess rain to the unusual interaction of four low-pressure systems and five western disturbances in August, three of which overlapped to bring an additional 125 mm of rainfall.

Shahjahanpur and Lakhimpur Kheri reported light showers, while Badaun received 8.5 mm of rain. Experts have warned of above-normal rainfall through September, making this one of the heaviest monsoon spells western UP has seen in recent years.

Meerut marked the beginning of September with torrential rains, logging 81 mm between late Sunday night and Monday morning. With forecasts predicting up to 100 mm more in the next 24 hours, the district magistrate ordered the closure of all schools up to Class 8.

Three East UP districts in ‘red zone’

Weathermen have issued warnings for heavy to very heavy rain over the next two days in five districts of Gorakhpur and Basti divisions.

Gorakhpur district disaster management officer Gautam Gupta said that the municipal corporation has been put on alert, and district authorities have instructed irrigation department officials to remain vigilant.

Gupta said while Gorakhpur fell in the yellow zone, Kushinagar, Deoria, and Sant Kabir Nagar had been placed in the red zone as heavy rainfall was expected there. He expressed hope that the rains in September would compensate for the August’s deficit.

What’s in store for today

On Tuesday, weathermen said Lucknow might see overcast skies becoming generally cloudy with a few spells of rain/thundershowers. Elsewhere in the state, rain/thundershower may lash many places in West UP and at a few places in East UP. IMD has warned of heavy to very heavy rain very likely at isolated places in West U.P, and heavy rain very likely at isolated places in East U.P.

Rains so far

This season, UP has received 601 mm of rainfall, exceeding the normal of 600 mm so far. The rain deficit in East UP is pegged at 11% as the region received 562.4 mm rain against the normal of 634.5 mm. West UP has recorded 19% surplus rainfall as the region received 656.2 mm rainfall against the normal of 552.2 mm rainfall.