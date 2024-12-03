Real estate developers in the state capital may soon be required to mandatorily install rooftop solar panels in all of their new constructions. This new provision, if approved, will apply to all high-rises, commercial buildings and residential plots of 100 square metre and above under the jurisdiction of Lucknow Development Authority (LDA). Solar panels must for 100 sq metre plots in Lucknow soon?

The move aims to promote the use of renewable energy.

LDA is reportedly preparing a proposal based on the directives from the state government and New and Renewable Energy Development Agency (NEDA). This proposal will be presented before its board in a meeting soon. If approved, installing solar panels on rooftops will be a prerequisite for obtaining a no-objection certificate (NOC) for new buildings, a LDA official said.

“This policy will apply to all plots, from 100 square metres and above. It’s a step toward making Lucknow more sustainable and economically efficient,” the LDA official added.

Barring very few, all high-rise residential apartments in UP have single-point power connections instead of each resident having his own power connection individually. Govt subsidy on such connections is not applicable at present. UP has written a letter to the Centre urging it to make a policy finding a way to cover such consumers also under the scheme related to solar rooftop.

“Solar energy is cost-effective and environment-friendly, and help in reducing dependency on conventional source of power. To encourage the adoption, the government is providing subsidies, making it a win-win for residents and developers,” the official stated.

LDA chief town planner KK Gautam confirmed the development. “We are drafting a plan to make solar installations mandatory for housing and commercial blocks. The board will take the final decision in the upcoming meeting,” Gautam said.

“With renewable energy becoming a priority, LDA’s initiative is expected to transform the energy landscape of Lucknow, ensuring that future developments are environmentally conscious and economically viable,” said another LDA official.