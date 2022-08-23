Solar-powered cruises on the Saryu soon
Construction work related to the cruise will also be carried out in Ayodhya by the Alaknanda Cruiseline Pvt Limited, the company that will run the cruise.
In the next eight months, tourists will be able to enjoy cruises on the River Saryu in Ayodhya.
The cruise, which will operate on solar power, will cover approximately a nine-km journey between Guptar ghat and Saryu ghat covering historic monuments of the Ramayan era.
District magistrate of Ayodhya, Nitish Kumar, earmarked the land near Guptar ghat where the solar-power based cruise will be constructed, on Tuesday. On the occasion, Vikas Malviya, director of the cruise company and engineers of the irrigation department were also present.
“In the next eight months, construction work for the cruise will be over and services will begin in the Saryu,” said Nitish Kumar. He also instructed the cruise company to help local boatmen convert their diesel powered boats into solar-powered ones. He added that solar power-based boats would help reduce pollution and also be cost-effective.
Ludhiana | Farmer leader Gurnam Singh Chaduni extends support to students protesting at PAU
Farmer leader Gurnam Singh Chaduni visited the Punjab Agricultural University campus to extend his support to students who have been protesting against the state government over its failure to fill the posts of agricultural officers lying vacant across the state. On Saturday, vice-chancellor SS Gosal listened to students' grievances and assured to bring up the matter to the notice of the government. Later, students handed over a memorandum to Satbir Singh Gosal, vice-chancellor.
Suspend all animal fairs, interstate transport of animals; run vax drive: U.P. CM Yogi
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday asked the officials concerned to go into a mission mode to prevent viral lumpy skin disease (LSD) in animals in Uttar Pradesh. He also said in case of death of an infected animal, cremation should be done while following the protocol. “Also, put a ban on entry of any unnecessary people into cow shelters”, Yogi said.
Fishing in the rains: Floods cause sufferings but anglers have field day
Anglers are having a good time on the river banks with their self-made and improvised fishing rods or using just the fishing lines, even as the swollen Ganga and Yamuna are causing immense difficulties to people living in low-lying areas. These fishers are flocking river banks and low-lying places where flood waters have entered Sangam city.
Ludhiana | 2 arrested for snatching and vehicle lifting
Police on Tuesday arrested two accused for snatching and vehicle lifting and recovered two e-rickshaws, two autorickshaws, two motorcycles, five mobile phones and a sharp-edged weapon from their possession. The accused have been identified as Amarjit Singh alias Goldy of Pratap Nagar and Ajay Kumar alias Honey of SAS Nagar.
Ludhiana MC snaps sewer connections of 6 dairy units
Tightening its noose around scattered dairy units dumping cow dung and dairy waste in the sewer lines, the municipal corporation on Tuesday snapped sewer connections of six units in Sarpanch colony of ward number 26. MC superintending engineer Rajinder Singh said there are around 40 scattered units in different parts of the city and notices had been issued against all these units.
