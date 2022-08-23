Solar-powered cruises on the Saryu soon

In the next eight months, tourists will be able to enjoy cruises on the River Saryu in Ayodhya.

The cruise, which will operate on solar power, will cover approximately a nine-km journey between Guptar ghat and Saryu ghat covering historic monuments of the Ramayan era.

Construction work related to the cruise will also be carried out in Ayodhya by the Alaknanda Cruiseline Pvt Limited, the company that will run the cruise.

District magistrate of Ayodhya, Nitish Kumar, earmarked the land near Guptar ghat where the solar-power based cruise will be constructed, on Tuesday. On the occasion, Vikas Malviya, director of the cruise company and engineers of the irrigation department were also present.

“In the next eight months, construction work for the cruise will be over and services will begin in the Saryu,” said Nitish Kumar. He also instructed the cruise company to help local boatmen convert their diesel powered boats into solar-powered ones. He added that solar power-based boats would help reduce pollution and also be cost-effective.