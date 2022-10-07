Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Soon, block public health centres to come up at 94 places in UP

Soon, block public health centres to come up at 94 places in UP

lucknow news
Published on Oct 07, 2022 12:28 AM IST

These centres will improve healthcare facilities and also ease patient load from district level and super-speciality hospitals

(Pic for representation only)
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

For improving healthcare facilities and easing patient load from the district level and super-speciality hospitals, the Uttar Pradesh government will soon start ‘block public health centres’ (BPHCs) at 94 places in the state. These centres will function under the supervision of the community health centres (CHCs) in the area.

“BPHCs are a step towards providing patients with medical care near their homes. These BPHCs will provide basic medical care and also help in reducing the load from the district level and super-speciality hospitals. BPHCs will have doctors and para medical staff who will facilitate clinical examination, pathology tests, and provide medicines free of cost,” said deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak in a press statement.

BPCHs will be monitored by national health mission. The construction will start soon. “The orders for construction of BPHCs have been issued,” said a press statement from the state government.

The BPHCs will be constructed in those areas of the rural and urban pockets where the health facilities are far away. “The BPHCs will help people get medicine for their basic health problems without any delay. This will help in two ways. First the patient will get speedy recovery and the disease/illness will not get aggravated. Secondly, these patients will not stand in queue at district level hospitals or higher centres,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general association of international doctors.

The doctors at the BPHCs will have authority to refer a patient to super-speciality or higher centres directly, instead of district level hospital first, if they think so. Usually, primary or community health centres refer a patient to district level hospital and then they are referred to higher centres.

