SP chief slams govt over ‘spurt in crime’
LUCKNOW Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav slammed the state government over “the spurt in crime cases in Uttar Pradesh.”
“The state government is giving wrong facts over the data released by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) on Monday. According to media reports, the crime rate in UP is highest in the country,” he said while addressing a press conference after releasing a book ‘Bhagidari ka Sangharsh’ written by Shri Kamal Kishore Katheria, at the Samajwadi Party state unit office on Tuesday.
Citing NCRB data, Yadav said Uttar Pradesh was number one in custodial deaths. “Deaths in police custody are reported in various districts. Policemen are terrorising people… complaints are not lodged at the police station, rather cases are lodged against victims,” he claimed.
Continuing the attack on the state government, Yadav said the condition of the health services in the state was pathetic. “Patients are not getting basic facilities in hospitals. While equipment are not working, patients are not getting medicines and ambulance is also not available for them. The media is reporting problems faced by patients in hospitals, but the minister is not taking action to improve the situation,” he added.
The former CM also alleged that people in country were facing discrimination on the basis of caste and religion. “We have to fight for social justice together because those with whom we are fighting are very powerful. The Samajwadi Party, in its election manifesto, had promised to conduct caste census within three months of the formation of its government,” he said.
Heliports being set up to boost tourism in unexplored areas of HP: Jai Ram
Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Tuesday inaugurated a heliport built at a cost of ₹3.4 crore at Rampur in Shimla district. The work at Shimla heliport near Sanjauli bypass road, Baddi in Solan district and Rampur have already been completed under UDAN (Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik) scheme, he said. The heliport at Kangnidhar in Mandi was near completion and another is being developed at Manali (DGRE, SASE), Jai Ram said.
BJP constitutes committees for HP elections management
The Himachal Pradesh BJP on Tuesday constituted 17 different committees for the management of upcoming elections in a meeting presided over by former speaker Rajiv Bindal. While addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters, Bindal said the general elections of Himachal were to be held in November end. A meeting of the BJP election management committee was held which was presided over by BJP state president Suresh Kashyap.
HP Congress poll panel to deliberate on candidates in Delhi
With the assembly elections just a few months away, the Himachal Pradesh Congress is all geared up for the contest and to stay ahead of the ruling BJP may announce the first list of candidates soon. The Congress has called a meeting of its 20-member election committee for Himachal on September 5 in New Delhi. The Congress has sought applications from the candidates who want to contest the assembly elections till September 1.
Delhi woman hit by shooting stones, dies on Manimahesh trek in Himachal
A 19-year-old woman from Delhi died on Tuesday after being hit by shooting stones during the Manimahesh pilgrimage in Bharmour subdivision of Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district . The deceased has been identified as daughter of Gurmit Singh Mehta, Damini. Bharmour subdivisional magistrate Aseem Sood said that the young woman was on a pilgrimage to sacred Manimahesh lake with her family members.
HP seeks special assistance from NDRF to compensate monsoon losses
Himachal Pradesh chief secretary RD Dhiman has requested the inter-ministerial central team (IMCT), which was on a three-day visit to the state to assess the damages caused due to monsoon, to recommend special assistance from the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) against the interim memorandum submitted for losses and damages. The final memorandum will be shared after monsoon season is over, he said during a high-level virtual meeting with the IMCT.
