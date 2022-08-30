SP chief slams govt over ‘spurt in crime’

LUCKNOW Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav slammed the state government over “the spurt in crime cases in Uttar Pradesh.”

“The state government is giving wrong facts over the data released by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) on Monday. According to media reports, the crime rate in UP is highest in the country,” he said while addressing a press conference after releasing a book ‘Bhagidari ka Sangharsh’ written by Shri Kamal Kishore Katheria, at the Samajwadi Party state unit office on Tuesday.

Citing NCRB data, Yadav said Uttar Pradesh was number one in custodial deaths. “Deaths in police custody are reported in various districts. Policemen are terrorising people… complaints are not lodged at the police station, rather cases are lodged against victims,” he claimed.

Continuing the attack on the state government, Yadav said the condition of the health services in the state was pathetic. “Patients are not getting basic facilities in hospitals. While equipment are not working, patients are not getting medicines and ambulance is also not available for them. The media is reporting problems faced by patients in hospitals, but the minister is not taking action to improve the situation,” he added.

The former CM also alleged that people in country were facing discrimination on the basis of caste and religion. “We have to fight for social justice together because those with whom we are fighting are very powerful. The Samajwadi Party, in its election manifesto, had promised to conduct caste census within three months of the formation of its government,” he said.