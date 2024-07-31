SP gave ‘gachcha’ to ‘chacha’: Yogi on Shivpal not being made LoP

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath took a swipe at Samajwadi Party leader Shivpal Yadav in the state assembly on Tuesday for being “ditched” by party president and his nephew Akhilesh Yadav for the post of the leader of Opposition. Senior Samajwadi Party leader and MLA Shivpal Yadav (Deepak Gupta/Hindustan Times)

Replying to a question raised by leader of the opposition Mata Prasad Pandey, the chief minister congratulated him on being appointed to the post.

He said by appointing Pandey to the coveted post, the SP chief had given the “gachcha” to “chacha”, suggesting that the “uncle” had been “ditched”.

“Due to fear, the nephew did not appoint his uncle to the post of the leader of the opposition. It’s the uncle’s destiny that whenever moments come for appointment to the top post in the party organization, he is ditched by the nephew,” the chief minister said.

“I respect Mata Prasad Pandey and welcome his appointment on the post, he is a senior member in the House and deserves the post,” the chief minister said.

Samajwadi Party MLA Sangram Singh Yadav protested saying “gaccha” is an unparliamentary word, and it should be removed from the proceedings. Speaker Satish Mahana intervened and said that such things keep happening.

Countering the CM, Shivpal Yadav said Adityanath will get the “gachcha” in 2027 from his deputy chief minister, a reference to the next assembly elections and speculation over a rift in the Uttar Pradesh BJP.

Shivpal further said, “I did not face ‘gachcha’, Pandeyji is very senior and we are socialists!”

He further said, “I was in touch with you for three years, so you also gave me gachcha. When you gave ‘gachcha’ then in this election (Lok Sabha elections), your party lagged behind and the SP emerged ahead. Now see, in 2027 the SP will come to power again and your deputy chief minister will give you gachcha,” he said.

After SP chief Akhilesh Yadav resigned from the Karhal assembly seat in Mainpuri district following his election from Kannauj constituency in the 2024 Lok Sabha election, there was speculation that he will appoint Shivpal Yadav to the post of leader of opposition in the state assembly. But the SP chief appointed seven-term MLA and two-term former speaker Mata Prasad Pandey to the post.