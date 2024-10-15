SP looks to extend footprint, seeks 12 seats in Maharashtra

LUCKNOW Looking to extend its footprint beyond UP after a good show in 2024 Lok Sabha polls, the Samajwadi Party has sought 12 seats from INDIA bloc parties in Maharashtra, where dates for the assembly polls have been announced. Party chief Akhilesh Yadav will be in the poll-bound state on October 18- 19 and address two gatherings in Malegaon and Dhule districts. Akhilesh Yadav will be reaching Nashik on October 18 evening, from where he will head to Malegaon, and then to Dhule for the next meeting on October 19. (File Photo)

“Party chief Akhilesh Yadav will be reaching Nashik on October 18 evening, from where he will head to Malegaon, and then to Dhule for the next meeting on October 19. We have demanded 12 seats and also asked for both seats where Akhileshji will be going (Malegaon and Dhule). He is going there as a leader of Maha Vikas Aghadi, but the seat-sharing is yet not finalised,” said Abu Asim Azmi, SP MLA from Shivaji Nagar

Interestingly, Dhule and Malegaon are said to be minority dominated seats where Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM has good hold. In 2019, Malegaon Central and Dhule City seats were won by the AIMIM. The SP candidate had got less than 1,000 votes in Dhule City in 2019. But now when Muslims have voted for the SP in UP in 2024 Lok Sabha Polls, the party is eyeing both these Muslim dominated seats.

“The seats we have asked for include Shivaji Nagar, Bhiwandi East, Bhiwandi West, Malegaon, Dhule, Anushaktinagar, Aurangabad East, Byculla, Versova and a few more,” stated Azmi , adding that all senior party leaders who helped the party increase its tally in 2024 LS polls will also visit Maharashtra soon.

Currently, the SP has two MLAs in Maharashtra assembly - Abu Azmi from Shivaji Nagar and Raees Sheikh from Bhiwandi East. The best performance of the party was in 2009 when it won four seats. However, it was reduced to one seat in 2014. As per sources, the SP is focussing on the sizeable number of Muslims, Dalits and people from Purvanchal in Maharashtra.

“We are fully prepared for the elections and people know about our poll symbol and work. Our probable candidates have been selected carefully...we have not chosen them overnight,” claimed the SP MLA.

“Once, I was called for a meeting of Maha Vikas Aghadi at Shiv Sena office in which senior leaders like Sanjay Raut, Jayant Patil and Nana Patole were present among others. I have kept my demands before them. My proposal was not rejected and I was assured that soon we will get the final seat-sharing. We are in a position of ‘lenewala’ (takers) and not ‘denewala’ (giving) in Maharashtra, so the leaders of MVA will soon finalise the seat-sharing,” added Azmi.