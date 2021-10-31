SP MLA quits Uttar Pradesh assembly, blames BJP government for non-cooperation

Samajwadi Party (SP) MLA Rakesh Pratap Singh resigned from the Uttar Pradesh assembly on Sunday and blamed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government for his step.

Singh, who represented Gauriganj (Amethi) in the assembly, alleged that he was not able to address public issues and keep promises made to the people because of the non-cooperation of the state’s BJP government.

The resignation did not come as a surprise as he had threatened to quit at a press conference on Saturday.

After his resignation on Sunday, he sat on fast at the Mahatma Gandhi statue in Lucknow’s Hazratganj area.

“Today, I met speaker of UP legislative assembly Hriday Narayan Dikshit and gave my resignation,” he said to reporters at the dharna spot.

Accusing the BJP government of peddling lies, he said that he had raised some public issues with the government which had assured him of fulfilling them but did not actually do so.

“I am finding myself incapable of fulfilling my public responsibilities under the present government. Thus, there is no point in my being a member of the present Vidhan Sabha,” he wrote in the one-page resignation letter.

Singh also said: “The government is telling lies. Hence, there is no point in sitting in the House. Officials are weakening the democratic system and do not follow the directions of the elected government.”

Mentioning the repair of two damaged roads in his constituency, Singh said, “On February 25, the government had assured the House that the damaged roads will be repaired within three months, but the work has not started till now.”

“On October 2, I submitted a memorandum to the district magistrate of Amethi that if the repair of the two roads does not start, I will resign from the membership of the UP Legislative Assembly and sit on a fast. Despite this, the work did not start,” he added.

Speaker Dikshit told PTI, “MLA Rakesh Pratap Singh met me today and submitted his resignation letter. The matter will be examined as per rules and a decision will be taken.”