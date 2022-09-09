Home / Cities / Lucknow News / ‘SP student leader’ breaks into UP CM’s convoy, held

‘SP student leader’ breaks into UP CM’s convoy, held

Published on Sep 09, 2022 06:00 PM IST

In the video, the youth was purportedly heard saying that the medical college was built by Akhilesh government and the BJP government’s attempt to take credit for it was unjustified

ByHT Correspondent

VARANASI A self-proclaimed Samajwadi Party student leader broke into chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s convoy in Jaunpur on Friday and chanted ‘Akhilesh zindabad’ slogans while waving a black flag when the cavalcade was on the move. He was whisked away and taken into custody, said police.

The incident was reported when the CM was leaving for Purvanchal University to address a gathering, after carrying out an inspection of ongoing development projects at Umanath Singh Medical College, Jaunpur.

In the video, the youth was purportedly heard saying that the medical college was built by Akhilesh government and the BJP government’s attempt to take credit for it was unjustified.

The 1:05-minute video of the security breach went viral on social media. SK Singh, SP (rural), said: “The youth, Manish Yadav, has been detained. We are interrogating him and checking his credentials.”

During his visit to Jaunpur, the CM laid foundation and unveiled around 117 development projects worth 258 crore.

Samajwadi Party (SP) leader from Azamgarh IP Singh called the security breach “an act of valour”, saying, “He salutes brave party workers who have courage to show the mirror to the dictators.” In his tweet, he said: “In the entire state, thousands of our innocent party people have been booked in the false cases. Jai Samajwad.”

