‘SP student leader’ breaks into UP CM’s convoy, held
VARANASI A self-proclaimed Samajwadi Party student leader broke into chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s convoy in Jaunpur on Friday and chanted ‘Akhilesh zindabad’ slogans while waving a black flag when the cavalcade was on the move. He was whisked away and taken into custody, said police.
The incident was reported when the CM was leaving for Purvanchal University to address a gathering, after carrying out an inspection of ongoing development projects at Umanath Singh Medical College, Jaunpur.
In the video, the youth was purportedly heard saying that the medical college was built by Akhilesh government and the BJP government’s attempt to take credit for it was unjustified.
The 1:05-minute video of the security breach went viral on social media. SK Singh, SP (rural), said: “The youth, Manish Yadav, has been detained. We are interrogating him and checking his credentials.”
During his visit to Jaunpur, the CM laid foundation and unveiled around 117 development projects worth ₹258 crore.
Samajwadi Party (SP) leader from Azamgarh IP Singh called the security breach “an act of valour”, saying, “He salutes brave party workers who have courage to show the mirror to the dictators.” In his tweet, he said: “In the entire state, thousands of our innocent party people have been booked in the false cases. Jai Samajwad.”
NGT imposes ₹200 crore fine on Gzb authorities for shoddy sewage, waste management
The National Green Tribunal on Thursday imposed a hefty environmental fine of ₹200 crore on the Ghaziabad Development Authority and the Ghaziabad municipal corporation for their “far from satisfactory” management of sewage and solid waste in Ghaziabad city. The tribunal, however,rounded off the overall fine to ₹200 and directed that the amount be deposited within two months with the Ghaziabad district magistrate.
Gurugram vigilance team arrests ex-Pataudi SDM over corruption charges
A vigilance bureau team from Gurugram on Wednesday arrested the officer on special duty of the Hisar divisional commissioner on bribery charges, officials said Thursday. Officials of the vigilance bureau said Rajesh Prajapati, a 2011 batch Haryana civil services officer has also served as a sub-divisional magistrate in Pataudi for around one-and-a-half years (2019-2020) during which the alleged offence occurred. He was transferred out in August 2020 .
AAP promises 6-lakh jobs, ₹3,000 unemployment allowance if voted to power in HP
The Aam Aadmi Party, which is making a foray into Himachal Pradesh's infamously bipolar political landscape, on Friday announced another clutch of six pre-poll guarantees in Mandi, the home turf of chief minister Jai Ram Thakur. Jobs for all youngsters Manish Sisodia guaranteed that the party would generate jobs for all unemployed youngsters, and in the meantime pay them a monthly unemployment allowance of ₹3,000.
HC rejects Anand Giri’s bail plea in ABAP chief’s death case
PRAYAGRAJ The Allahabad high court on Friday rejected the bail plea of Anand Giri, an accused in the mysterious death case of Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad (ABAP) president Mahant Narendra Giri. Justice SK Singh had on Wednesday reserved order on the accused's bail plea. A local court had rejected the bail application of Anand Giri, after which he had approached the high court.
GMCBL and Uber launch dedicated bus routes to connect Cyber City
The Gurugram Metropolitan City Bus Limited has, in collaboration with app-based cab sharing service Uber, launched two dedicated routes to Cyber City from Badshahpur and Sector 70A on Thursday in a bid to ease access to public transit services to the busy business district. Four air-conditioned buses will ply two routes, with minimal stops, officials said, adding that commuters can book seats for the service (called Gurugaman Plus) from the Uber app itself.
