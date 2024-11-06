SP will win Ghaziabad bypoll by a huge margin: Akhilesh

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav who was in Ghaziabad on Tuesday to attend a meeting of his party workers, has claimed that his party will win in Ghaziabad assembly bypoll as people were fed up with the Bhartiya Janta Party’s misgovernance in the state. SP chief Akhilesh Yadav (File photo)

The SP candidate for assembly bypoll in Ghaziabad Singh Raj Jatav was also present in the meeting.

The former UP chief minister said, “Every section is against the BJP today because of issues like inflation and unemployment. We should focus more on the booths as the public is fully prepared to remove BJP. This time the people of Ghaziabad will create history and Samajwadi Party will win by a huge margin. Ghaziabad was always developed under the Samajwadi government. Netaji (Late Mulayam Singh Yadav) and Samajwadi government always worked to make Ghaziabad better than Delhi, but the BJP only destroys.”

After the meeting, Akhilesh Yadav, while speaking to the media said that BJP is losing the by-election and that is why it is postponing it.

“The BJP had a hint that the people who visited their homes during the festivals will vote against their party this time. Thus, the date of election has been changed due to fear of defeat. Earlier, elections were also postponed in Milkipur Assembly constituency of Ayodhya. BJP is against democracy and constitution; it wants to stop people from casting their votes. It does conspiracy and plotting and it wants to fight elections by putting police in the forefront.”

“Divide and rule was the policy of the British. The British left but they left their policy behind and the BJP is walking the same path,” added Akhilesh.