SP-backed candidates win local bodies bypolls too

Friday was the Samajwadi Party (SP)'s day as after winning the Ghosi assembly bypoll, the SP-supported candidates secured victory in the bypoll to local bodies seats in Lucknow, Mirzapur, Jalaun and Bareilly districts.

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav in a post on X said, “Congratulations to all the voters, winners, active leaders and office-bearers, energetic workers, and brave ‘booth rakshaks’ for the victory of Samajwadi Party not only in the Ghosi bypolls but also in Uttar Pradesh district panchayat bypolls in Lucknow, Mirzapur, Jalaun, and Behdi.”

In Mirzapur district, SP candidate Sheel Kumari secured victory in zila panchayat member election defeating the Apna Dal (S) supported candidate Arti. The seat was vacated after the election of Apna Dal (S) candidate Rinki Kol to the legislative assembly.

SP candidate Resham Rawat was declared elected from Mohanlalganj ward seat. She defeated BJP-supported candidate Sangeeta. Another SP candidate Ranjana Devi emerged winner on Pahadgaon zila panchayat member seat in Jalaun district.

In Bareilly, SP-supported candidate Jaswinder Kaur defeated BJP candidate Shilpi Chaudhary in the ward member seat.