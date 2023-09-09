News / Cities / Lucknow News / SP-backed candidates win local bodies bypolls too

SP-backed candidates win local bodies bypolls too

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Sep 09, 2023 12:11 AM IST

The SP-supported candidates secured victory in the bypoll to local bodies seats in Lucknow, Mirzapur, Jalaun and Bareilly districts

Friday was the Samajwadi Party (SP)’s day as after winning the Ghosi assembly bypoll, the SP-supported candidates secured victory in the bypoll to local bodies seats in Lucknow, Mirzapur, Jalaun and Bareilly districts.

For representation only (HT File Photo)
For representation only (HT File Photo)

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav in a post on X said, “Congratulations to all the voters, winners, active leaders and office-bearers, energetic workers, and brave ‘booth rakshaks’ for the victory of Samajwadi Party not only in the Ghosi bypolls but also in Uttar Pradesh district panchayat bypolls in Lucknow, Mirzapur, Jalaun, and Behdi.”

In Mirzapur district, SP candidate Sheel Kumari secured victory in zila panchayat member election defeating the Apna Dal (S) supported candidate Arti. The seat was vacated after the election of Apna Dal (S) candidate Rinki Kol to the legislative assembly.

SP candidate Resham Rawat was declared elected from Mohanlalganj ward seat. She defeated BJP-supported candidate Sangeeta. Another SP candidate Ranjana Devi emerged winner on Pahadgaon zila panchayat member seat in Jalaun district.

In Bareilly, SP-supported candidate Jaswinder Kaur defeated BJP candidate Shilpi Chaudhary in the ward member seat.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, September 09, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out