Special Covid vaccination drive in Lucknow today

Residents can avail themselves of a free dose of Covid vaccine Covishield as the health department is going to hold a special vaccination drive at 108 vaccination centres spread across Lucknow on Sunday.

At the 108 vaccination centres, a total 383 vaccination booths will be set up for the day. The places include all district level hospitals, medical institutes, 19 community health centres, 52 urban primary health centres and 25 rural primary health centres.

“We have arranged 40,000 doses of Covishield vaccine for beneficiaries above 18 years of age.. Covid vaccine has proved to be a safety shield against the infection. Hence, all those whose dose is due should take the jab,” said district immunisation officer Dr MK Singh.

“Lucknow has already got all its eligible beneficiaries covered with first dose (45,69,984 dose administered) and over 90% (40,22,166 dose administered) have got their second dose also. The number of precaution dose is 9,39,663, which needs to be increased and such special camps/drives are the best option for people,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general, Association of International Doctors.

“People can book their slots for a vaccine dose online or they may get registration on the spot when they visit one of the vaccination centres,” said district health education officer Yogesh Raghuvanshi.

Some private centres are also conducting special vaccination camps. The Aastha Geriatric Hospital has organised three Covid vaccination camps in the past one week. People can take their due Covid vaccine dose at these camps also. Each vaccination booth will have 100-doses of the vaccine.