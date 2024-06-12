Speculation rife over LoP in UP assembly, Shival front-runner

The resignation of Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav from the Karhal assembly seat, as well as the leader of the opposition (LoP) post, has sparked speculation within the Samajwadi Party over the appointment of a new leader of the opposition. As Akhilesh Yadav was elected to the Lok Sabha from Kannauj, he resigned Karhal assembly seat (File)

There is speculation whether the Yadav family will retain the mantle of the leader of the opposition, or if another senior party leader will be appointed to the coveted post.

Senior SP leader Shivpal Singh Yadav, who is the national general secretary of the party, is considered the front runner for the post. A six-term MLA, he has previously served as the president of the party’s state unit and as the leader of the opposition in the UP legislative assembly.

Though the relationship of Shivpal soured with his nephew Akhilesh before the 2017 assembly election when he launched the Pragatisheel Samjawadi Party (Lohia) in 2018 but before the 2022 assembly election he returned to SP fold with merging his party in the SP. Shivpal secured victory from Jaswantnagar assembly seat located in Etawah district.

Before the 2024 Lok Sabha election, the bond between Shivpal and Akhilesh strengthened when the SP chief gave the green signal to Aditya Yadav, Shivpal’s son, to contest from the Budaun Lok Sabha seat, which he won defeating the BJP candidate. Shivpal possesses experience in the house as well as organisational abilities to take on the ruling party.

Akhilesh Yadav might employ the PDA formula, which he successfully used in the 2024 Lok Sabha election, in appointing the leader of the opposition by considering a non-Yadav OBC leader, Dalit, or Muslim party MLA for the position.

Among the Dalit MLAs, the name of Indrajeet Saroj, SP MLA from Manjhanpur in Kaushambi district, is being discussed. He began his political career in the Bahujan Samaj Party but later defected to the BSP.

Among the non-Yadav OBCs, the name of Ramachal Rajbhar, a prominent OBC leader from Ambedkar Nagar, is under consideration. Rajbhar also started his political career in the BSP and served in various government and organizational posts during the Mayawati government (2007-2012). After being expelled from the BSP, he joined the SP before the 2022 assembly election and secured victory from the Akbarpur assembly seat in Ambedkar Nagar district.

Kamal Akhtar, a senior SP leader who represents the Kanth assembly seat in Moradabad district, is buzzing in SP circles. Earlier, he was a member of the Rajya Sabha and also served as a minister in the Akhilesh Yadav government from 2012 to 2017.

Mata Prasad Pandey, the Brahmin face of the SP, who served as the Speaker of the legislative assembly from 2012 to 2017, is also being discussed. A seven-term MLA, Pandey has experience in house floor management to effectively challenge the ruling party on social and public issues. At 81 years old, Pandey is among the senior SP leaders considered close to SP founder Mulayam Singh Yadav.

According to sources, the former Mainpuri MP Tej Pratap Yadav might be fielded from Karhal—the seat vacated by Akhilesh Yadav—in the bypolls.