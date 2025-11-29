Spike in complaints tests UP power department’s vertical service delivery system

Billed as a faster, cleaner and more transparent model for consumers, the Uttar Pradesh power department’s newly introduced vertical service delivery system is seeing a mixed response in Lucknow. Though officials claimed quick disposal of several complaints on Friday, consumers feel the rising number of grievances across zones suggests that the reform, launched with promises of efficiency and transparency, has significant ground to cover. The power department’s newly introduced vertical service delivery system is seeing a mixed response in Lucknow. (For representation)

Amausi: More helpdesks, more complaints

In the Amausi Zone, 17 helpdesks operated through the day and registered 85 complaints by 4 pm. Officials claimed they resolved 25 supply-related issues and seven billing complaints within the stipulated time. Much of the department’s reporting centred on the replacement of damaged meters in areas such as Vrindavan and Nadarganj. However, the recurring nature of similar complaints hints at a larger systemic concern, widespread meter damage and service instability, issues the department did not address in its briefing.

Helpdesk staff have now been directed to clear all pending 1,912 cases “immediately,” a line that has appeared in multiple internal notes in recent months, indicating that delays may still be common.

Jankipuram sees 148 complaints in a day

The Jankipuram Zone recorded 148 complaints on the same day, ranging from load enhancement to name changes, new connections and solar-related issues. While the zone reported action on seven supply complaints and progress on 101 applications for new connections, the pendency of 47 complaints shows that the new system is still under strain. The backlog, especially in solar-related queries -- only 514 out of 683 issues resolved -- suggests the reforms have not fully stabilised.

Surprise inspections in Gomti Nagar

In the Gomti Nagar Zone, the chief engineer conducted surprise inspections at billing and collection offices, instructing staff to ensure 100% timely bill generation and quality grievance resolution.

Central Lucknow: ‘One-stop solution’ still finding its feet

The Central Zone, where the vertical system has been active since November 15, now has a single-window commercial office aimed at eliminating middlemen and ensuring faceless services via 1912. Cameras have been installed to prevent broker influence, and consumers have been encouraged to go online and use Jhatpat Portal, Nivesh Mitra and UPPCL Consumer App for new connections, load enhancement and lodging complaints.

Though the department claims the new model is restoring public trust, officials also admit that complaints logged on ‘1912’ have increased, suggesting both rising expectations and unresolved bottlenecks.

LESA chief engineer, Central, Ravi Agarwal said, “The shift to a vertical, faceless and centralised consumer-service model marks a significant structural reform, and things are on track to make services more efficient.”