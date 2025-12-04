Sports a medium for holistic development: CM Yogi

Felicitating the winners of the 69th National School Games 2025 (Greco-Roman Wrestling) during a ceremony held at Veer Bahadur Singh Sports College in Gorakhpur on Thursday evening, chief minister Yogi Adityanath said sports are a powerful medium for the holistic development of human life and hold importance in realising the vision of ‘Viksit Bharat’. CM Yogi Adityanath at the felicitation ceremony of the 69th National School Games 2025 (Greco-Roman Wrestling). (HT)

“The way our athletes are elevating India’s stature on the global sports stage is a matter of pride for the entire nation,” the chief minister said as he honoured the champions in the Under-17 and Under-19 categories.

He added that the state government was consistently strengthening sports infrastructure.

Encouraging young athletes, he urged them to aim for medals in the 2030 Commonwealth Games, which India is scheduled to host.

“To realise the Prime Minister’s vision of an ‘Atmanirbhar’ (self-reliant) and ‘Viksit’ (developed) Bharat, it is essential for India’s youth to remain healthy. This is possible only when educational institutions give equal importance to sports alongside academics,” Adityanath said. He also highlighted the role of sports in children’s growth.

Outlining major initiatives to promote sports in UP, the chief minister said that the government was constructing a stadium in every district and a mini-stadium in every block, including in Gorakhpur and Maharajganj. “Financial assistance is also being provided to schools and colleges to support sports activities,” he added.