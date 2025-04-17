Sports activities come to a halt, but shops ‘active’ at this park

LUCKNOW Even after the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) shut down sports activities at Gautam Buddha Park 1, following the expiry of a private lease, at least three commercial shops allegedly continue to operate from the premises in violation of norms. Shops running at Gautam Buddha Park 1 on Kanpur Road scheme of LDA in Lucknow. (Mushtaq Ali/HT Photo)

The park, a part of LDA’s Kanpur Road residential scheme close to Ashiana, was earlier used for sports and recreational activities. But now it remains closed for sports activities. But the shops originally set up to support the previous operator financially continue to function in the evening till 10pm, despite expiry of their lease, found Team HT during its visit to the place.

LDA executive engineer Ajay Goyal confirmed that the park’s lease ended recently, following which the authority uploaded a new tender for park operations. However, residents and former park staff allege that three shops in the park still function freely, even after the LDA snapped electricity and water supply.

“These shops were meant to help the previous operators recover costs. Now, the lease is over, and yet they are open every evening,” said a former official from the company that earlier ran the park.

Sources and residents alleged that these shops are running with the help of a generator and water is being supplied to it by a tanker.

While commercial activities continue, residents have been barred from using the park for any sporting or recreational activities. Goyal said the LDA has deployed security personnel at the site to safeguard it from unauthorised usage.

“Our teams have been instructed not to allow any games or events. The park is only open for morning and evening walks,” said a guard posted at the gate.

The official also added that four guards are stationed during day and evening shifts. Despite this, the shops remain operational after dusk, indicating a possible lapse/complicity.

Gautam Buddha Park 1 used to attract around 150–200 visitors daily, and over 2,000 people on special occasions, according to a former employee at the ticketing counter. It served as a vital space for young people, senior citizens, and families for physical activity and social interaction.

“The park had a vibrant energy every day. People of all age groups relied on it for health and recreation,” the former staffer added.

No timeline for reopening

When asked about reopening the park, Goyal said, “The park will remain closed until a new firm/operator is allotted through the tender process. For now, all activities remain suspended.”

Residents continue to demand access to their only neighbourhood park while raising concerns over the selective enforcement of rules by the LDA.