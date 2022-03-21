SP’s Kafeel Khan files nomination for UP MLC polls

LUCKNOW Samajwadi Party (SP) candidate Dr Kafeel Khan filed his nomination at the Deoria Collectorate on Monday for the Deoria-Kushinagar seat of UP legislative council (local bodies) elections and said that on winning elections “if need be, I will meet chief minister Yogi Adityanath for the development of the area.”

Voting for 36 seats under 35 local bodies will take place on April 9 and the counting process will be held on April 16.

Khan, a paediatrician who was among the accused in the 2017 BRD hospital, Gorakhpur case, was declared as the SP candidate last week after he met party chief Akhilesh Yadav in Lucknow.

In November last year, the UP government had terminated the services of Khan, as a paediatrician at Gorakhpur’s Baba Raghav Das (BRD) Medical College, where scores of children died due to a shortage of oxygen in August 2017.

In April 2018, he was granted bail by the Allahabad high court. Kafeel Khan also authored a book, ‘The Gorakhpur Hospital Tragedy: A doctor’s memoir of a deadly medical crisis’.

After he filed his nomination for the elections, Kafeel tweeted a picture and wrote: “One step done.”

“The election will be for education, health, and employment in Kushinagar-Deoria. I promise schools, hospitals and employment and will work to reopen closed sugar mills. Just the way I was available as a doctor 24x7, I will be available to the people of Deoria and Kushinagar. It will be my endeavour to help them. Work will be done rising above boundaries of caste and religion, keeping in mind the responsibility given by SP president Akhilesh Yadav,” he said in a video message.

“If need be, I will meet our chief minister Yogi Adityanath and seek his support for the development of Deoria and Kushinagar,” he added.