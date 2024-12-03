SP’s role in Sambhal clashes to be probed: Dy CM

GORAKHPUR Deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, addressing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers at Panchayat Bhawan in Deoria on Tuesday, vowed to launch an investigation into the alleged involvement of Samajwadi Party (SP) leaders in the recent communal clashes in Sambhal. Maurya said that if evidence surfaced, conspiracy charges would be filed against the individuals involved. (File photo)

He strongly condemned the role of SP leaders, accusing them of stoking communal tensions to assert their influence and provoke violence. He assured that the BJP-led government would not tolerate any attempts to incite riots in the state.

The Dy CM also targeted other political parties, labelling Congress as a “party of siblings” and the Samajwadi Party as a “party of uncles and nephews.”